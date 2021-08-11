World

Hackers Return Funds From Likely Record DeFi Crypto Attack

By Bloomberg 11 August 2021
Caption
A person types at a backlit keyboard arranged in Danbury, U.K., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. In the spring, hackers managed to insert malicious code into a software product from an IT provider called SolarWinds Corp., whose client list includes 300,000 institutions. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Hackers returned about half of the $610 million or so they pilfered Tuesday in what was likely one of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts on record in the burgeoning DeFi sector.

Bloomberg

By Olga Kharif and Kartikay Mehrotra

Word Count: 422
(Bloomberg) — 

In a unusual twist, the online thieves pledged to return the entire amount stole from a decentralized finance, or DeFi, protocol known as PolyNetwork that lets users swap tokens across multiple blockchains. It isn’t clear from the PolyNetwork website who runs the protocol.

In a message the unidentified hackers said that they “just dumped all the assets,” adding, “hacking for good, I did save the project.” About $260 million has been returned so far, according to Tom Robinson, co-founder of blockchain forensics firm Elliptic.

Even more brazen, the hackers are asking for donations as a reward for returning the funds. So far, they’ve garnered $200, Robinson said.

The hackers also posted a Q&A online, explaining motivations for the attack as “for fun:).” The online pirates said they took the funds “to keep it safe” after spotting a bug in the computer code. The hackers ended the missive saying they will be impossible to trace. “I prefer to stay in the dark and save the world.”

Blockchain security researcher SlowMist had said that it’s found the attackers’ email address, IP address and device fingerprint.

Elliptic, as well as scores of cryptocurrency exchanges and trackers, have been on the hunt for the hackers. Thousands of people were affected by the attack, PolyNetwork said in a letter posted Tuesday on Twitter.

“This demonstrates that even if you can steal crypto assets, laundering them and cashing out is extremely difficult, due to the transparency of the blockchain and the use of blockchain analytics,” Robinson said. “In this case the hacker concluded that the safest option was just to return the stolen assets.”

Read More: Latest Hack Shows Power of Stablecoins in Decentralized Finance

The heist netted 11 different cryptocurrencies, including $93 million in Ether, according to blockchain researcher Chainalysis, which tracked some of the hackers’ transactions. The attacker had attempted to launder part of the money by using PolyNetwork to cash in Dai and USDC coins and converting them all back to Dai, Chainalysis said.

DeFi apps — which let people lend, borrow and trade coins without using intermediaries — have become frequent targets of attacks lately, as they gain in popularity. Some $156 million was netted from DeFi-related hacks in the first five months of the year, surpassing the $129 million stolen in such attacks through all of 2020, according to crypto security firm CipherTrace.

(Updates with additional information about the attack)
© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ramaphosa spoke up against State Capture only twice in the five years of grand corruption

By Ferial Haffajee

OPINIONISTA

Rich rewards: For Earth’s sake, let’s sue tone-deaf Bezos and loveless Trump

Claire Martens
5 mins ago
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

World Elephant Day: How are the pachyderms doing in Africa?

Don Pinnock
11 mins ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

Marine protected areas must promote and respect rights of small-scale fishers, not dispossess them
Sibongiseni Gwebani 19 mins ago
4 mins

It would take you an average of 76 eight-hour work days to read through all the terms and conditions you agree to per year.

OPINIONISTA

The National Arts Council of South Africa has become a secretive little shop of horrors

Seelan Naidoo 29 mins ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Africa must seek to emulate the best of China’s successes, not the worst of its excesses

Emmanuel Matambo and David Monyae
56 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

China’s regulatory crackdown on tech gives Prosus a huge Tencent headache

Toby Shapshak
4 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

More than corruption and poor governance it is, perhaps, our disconnection that is the greatest of South Africa’s ills

Sarah Dlamini
44 mins ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Inside Denel’s herculean plan to turn its fortunes around within five years

Ray Mahlaka
1 hour ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved