World

Biden Picks Williams as First Black Manhattan U.S. Attorney

By Bloomberg 11 August 2021
Caption
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: People view the Manhattan skyline as it continues to sit under a haze on July 21, 2021 in New York City. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wildfire smoke from the west has arrived in the tri-state area creating decreased visibility and a yellowish haze in many areas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Damian Williams was chosen by President Joe Biden to take charge of the U.S. attorney’s Office in Manhattan.

Bloomberg

By Robert Burnson

Word Count: 231
(Bloomberg) — 

If confirmed, he will be the first Black person to lead what is considered the Justice Department’s highest-profile branch office. The White House announced the nomination Tuesday, along with Biden’s pick of Breon Peace as U.S. attorney in Brooklyn. Both choices were expected.

Williams is currently an assistant U.S. attorney in the Manhattan office, where he has served since 2012. Prior to that he worked at the New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. He served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens 2008 to 2009 and for Merrick B. Garland on the U.S. Court of Appeals. Garland now serves as U.S. Attorney General under Biden.

Read More: Biden Expected to Name First Black Manhattan U.S. Attorney

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is well-known for its white-collar and Wall Street prosecutions, and previous officeholders like Preet Bharara, Rudy Giuliani and James Comey built national reputations with insider-trading cases against figures like Michael Milken, Raj Rajaratnam and Martha Stewart. It is often referred to as the “Sovereign District of New York,” a play on its official name, in a reference to the office’s independence from the Justice Department in Washington.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Hawks target Insure Group’s managers Charl Cilliers and Diane Burns after R1.7bn insurance scandal

By Pauli Van Wyk

EDITORIAL

No threatening letters can stop Daily Maverick from reporting the truth

Daily Maverick
5 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Tipping point: How many climate code reds does humanity need?

Roland Ngam
6 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Karpowership gets another lifeline as Turks claim to be victims of ‘vicious campaign’ 
Tony Carnie 6 hours ago
7 mins

"Take a chance, won't you? Knock down the fences which divide. Tear apart the walls that imprison you. Reach out. Freedom lies just on the other side." ~ Thurgood Marshall

GROUNDUP

Millions in Lottery funds spent on ‘poorly organised’ one-night ‘music and arts festival’

Mkhuseli Sizani and Raymond Joseph 6 hours ago
7 mins

CULTURE CRISIS: OP-ED

An artist’s response to Nathi Mthethwa’s alternative facts

Mike van Graan
13 hours ago
13 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

South African whistle-blowers demand better legal protection from President Ramaphosa

Mark Heywood
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Kohler Barnard’s Zille moment: The absurdity of comparing SA’s Olympic medal count with that of the Netherlands

Ismail Lagardien
6 hours ago
5 mins

STATE OF AMERICA

Kathy Hochul to become New York’s first female governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns

An Wentzel
5 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved