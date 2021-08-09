World

Fire Threatens Second California Town as Heat Stokes Flames

By Bloomberg 9 August 2021
Caption
A firefighter monitors a fire as multiple structures burn in the Indian Falls neighborhood during the Dixie Fire near Crescent Mills, California, U.S., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. At more than 221 square miles in size, the Dixie Fire is now the largest wildfire in California. Photographer: David Odisho/Bloomberg

Hot, dry weather is hampering California firefighters’ efforts to combat the Dixie blaze, which swelled over the weekend to become the second-largest in state history and is threatening to engulf a second town.

Bloomberg

By Will Wade

Word Count: 544
(Bloomberg) — 

The fire, which troubled utility giant PG&E Corp. said may have been sparked by one of its power lines, has ripped through more than 489,000 acres (198,000 hectares), destroying the Gold-Rush-era town of Greenville last week. It’s now spreading toward Janesville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast.

“Our intention is that we will not lose any more structures, we will not lose any more communities,” Mark Brunton, operations section chief with California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said in a briefing Sunday. “That is our priority.”

More than a dozen blazes are burning across California, fueled by a historic drought and heat waves that parched the West and created ideal wildfire conditions. Wildfires have also devastated Greece, Turkey and Siberia this year, and a landmark report Monday from the United Nations found “unequivocal” evidence that human activities have warmed the atmosphere.

Scientists Reach ‘Unequivocal’ Consensus on Human-Caused Warming

The Dixie fire has been burning for almost four weeks and has destroyed more than 600 structures, according to Cal Fire, as the agency is known. The destruction is a growing risk for PG&E, which said last month that a worker had discovered a tree leaning against a power line near the start of the blaze.

The company’s shares were up 0.2% at 3:25 p.m. in New York Monday.

A judge on Friday ordered the utility to identify each of the California wildfires its equipment started this year. PG&E emerged from bankruptcy last year after sparking a series of wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed more than 100 people.

The Dixie fire has prompted mass evacuations as it continues to tear across the region, and was just 21% contained on Monday morning. Firefighters were aided over the weekend as the winds shifted in their favor, but higher temperatures this week are helping to fuel the blaze.

“Really hot conditions and really dry conditions are what is fueling the fire,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Sacramento. “It is still pretty dry and that is really not going to improve much.”

NWS Sacramento

@NWSSacramento

Today’s high temperature forecast for interior Northern California. #CAwx

Sent via TweetDeck.

View original tweet.

The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and destroyed much of the northern Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, leveling buildings and melting lamp posts.

“We’re really focusing on this effort just to keep it out of Janesville,” Jake Cagle, an operations sections chief with the U.S. Forest Service, said in a briefing. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

California’s eight biggest wildfires have all burned since December 2017, department statistics show. Last year’s August Complex fire that destroyed more than 1 million acres remains the largest.

(Adds share price in the fifth paragraph.)

–With assistance from Brian K. Sullivan and Olivia Carville.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Analysis

State Security Agency, fingered by Lindiwe Sisulu for ‘harassment’ of department officials, finds itself under investigation for wiretaps

By Marianne Merten

24/7/365

Gender-Based Violence: On Women’s Day 2021, this is the reality of South Africa

Rebecca Davis
28 mins ago
6 mins

ARMS DEAL CORRUPTION TRIAL

Court agrees to postponement application, calls for Zuma’s doctor to submit affidavit

Dianne Hawker
44 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 16 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Dark cloud of R100m pension fund deal lingers over new Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s head
Mfuneko Toyana 55 mins ago
3 mins

General Tso's Chicken was not made popular in China until chefs brought the recipe over from the United States.

DM168 TONGUE IN CHEEK

The Borg Identity: DD Mabuza has the superpowers of Wolverine coursing through his veins

Shaun de Waal 13 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle removes the cancerous prostate gland after the infected cells have spread

Thozamile Botha
22 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Bailout rules for South Africa’s state-owned enterprises may be a prelude to full privatisation

Mfuneko Toyana
20 mins ago
4 mins

Newsflash

Eskom confirms explosion at Medupi days after station comes onstream, investigations under way

Ethan van Diemen
9 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Machines take over: It’s time for a complete overhaul of Marx’s theories of modes of production

Tshilidzi Marwala
20 mins ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved