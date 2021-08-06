PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 31 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 6 August 2021

Firefighters try to put out a fire as flames spread over a highway during a wildfire on August 5 2021 in northern Athens, Greece. People were evacuated from their homes after a wildfire reached residential areas of northern Athens as record temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit). (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Maverick Life Editors

moke and flames rise as a wildfire burns the area of Skepasti in Evia island, the eastern coast of Central Greece, 05 August 2021 (issued 06 August 2021). EPA-EFE/PANAGIOTIS KOUROS
A local resident tries to extinguish the flames on the grounds of a burning house in Varibobi area on August 4, 2021 in Athens, Greece. Athens recorded temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit). (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
Firemen battle a wildfire burning a house in Kryoneri area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
A horse is tied up until it is transported to a safe place during a wildfire in Afidnes area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BELTES
A volunteer takes care of a cat during a wildfire burning in Kryoneri area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
A fox jumps across rail tracks as it runs to save its life during a wildfire in the Afidnes area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BELTES
Local residents watch as a Greek army Chinook helicopter collects water as firefighters continue to tackle a wildfire near the village of Lambiri on August 1, 2021 in Lambiri, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
A Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane firefighting plane approaches an artificial lake to refill its water tanks as it operates in the area of Ippokrateios Politeia, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS
A Spanish hydroplane drops water on a fire burning in Koycegiz on August 04, 2021 in Mugla, Turkey. Large wildfires continue to burn across Turkey’s southern coast for the seventh day. The death toll from the fires currently stands at eight according to Turkey’s Health Ministry. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A local volunteer works to put out spot fires from a large wildfire burning near the village of Kavaklidere on August 05, 2021 in Mugla, Turkey. Large wildfires continue to burn across Turkey’s southern coast for the eighth day. The death toll from the fires currently stands at eight according to Turkey’s Health Ministry. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, a railroad causeway divides the Great Salt Lake on August 02, 2021 near Corinne, Utah. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Rescuers at the scene of a train crash near the city of Domazlice, Czech Republic, 04 August 2021. According to state media citing firefighters, at least three people died and 38 were injured when a train coming from Munich and a local train collided. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A view of a partially destroyed house after the flooding of the Ahr River, in Mayschoss in the district of Ahrweiler, Germany, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Rubbish piles up behind the former Nazi estate ‘Ordensburg Vogelsang’ in the Eifel National Park, after heavy flooding of the river Urft caused severe destruction in the village of Schleiden, Euskirchen district, Germany, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
Families of victims of the Beirut Port explosion observe a minute”u2019s silence during an anniversary commemoration on August 4, 2021 in Beirut, Lebanon.  (Photo by Sam Tarling/Getty Images)
A relative of a victim of the 04 August Beirut port explosion carries his portrait as she attends a mass held to commemorate the first year anniversary at the Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Giant banners are placed on a building that was damaged during the massive blast on 04 August 2020 in Beirut port in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Rubber ducks are dropped into the Chicago River at the start of the Chicago Ducky Derby on August 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Rubber ducks float in the Chicago River during the Chicago Ducky Derby on August 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Derby organizers dropped 70,000 rubber ducks into the river to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. Donors sponsored ducks in the derby for $5 each. The sponsor of the first duck to cross the finish line won a new SUV. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A woman takes a selfie photograph in a sunflower field on a hot summer day on July 31, 2021 in Kasaoka, Japan. The Kasaoka Bay Farm sunflower festival is held through mid-August as approximately one million sunflowers are in full bloom in the fields. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)
Dancers take to the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom and move to the sound of the famous Wurlitzer organ on August 05, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Dancers take to the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom and move to the sound of the famous Wurlitzer on August 05, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A team of elderly women exercises at Lifestyle Fitness Gym in Cosmo on August 03, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Health experts recommend exercise as it helps people lose weight and lower the risk of some diseases. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
A Kosovar high diver plunges from the 18-meter platform during the acrobatic jump competition at the Fshajt bridge on August 1, 2021 in the municipality of Gjakova, Kosovo. (Photo by Ferdi Limani/Getty Images)
Daniel Meech of Team New Zealand riding Chinca 3 competes during the Jumping Individual Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Equestrian Park on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Tom Daley of Great Britain knits as he watches the Women’s 3m Springboard Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Tom Daley of Team Great Britain knits during the Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary Round on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Tatjana Schoenmaker is embraced by her fans on her arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on August 02, 2021 in Kempton Park, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
Runners dressed as London Landmarks participate in the London Landmarks Half Marathon on August 1, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
A person adjusts some lines inside a hot-air balloon before take off on August 04, 2021 in Bristol, England.  (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

Our World in Pictures: Week 31 of 2021

