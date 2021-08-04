Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Tuesday, 03 August

By Maverick Life Editors 4 August 2021

A multiple exposed photo shows Celine Van Duijn of the Netherlands performing in the Women's 10m Platform Diving Preliminary during the Diving events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 4 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Alais Kalonji of France in action during the Women 10m Platform preliminary at the Diving events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
Andrea Spendolini Sirieix of Team Great Britain competes in the Women’s 10m Platform preliminaries on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Iuliia Timoshinina of Russia performs in the Women’s 10m Platform Diving Preliminary during the Diving events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 4 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Hongchan Quan of China performs in the Women’s 10m Platform Diving Preliminary during the Diving events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
Nikita Hains of Team Australia competes in the Women’s 10m Platform preliminaries on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Maria Vicente of Spain competes in the high jump of the Women’s heptathlon during the Athletics event on Day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Nafissatou Thiam of Team Belgium competes in the Women’s Heptathlon High Jump on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Dalilah Muhammad of Team United States competes in the Women’s 400m Hurdles Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Hyvin Kiyeng (R) of Kenya and Marusa Mismas-Zrimsek (L) of Slovenia compete in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Grant Holloway of Team United States competes in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Peruth Chemutai (L) of Uganda is on her way to win the women’s 3,000m Steeplechase final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Gesa Felicitas Krause (C-R) of Germany competes in the women’s 3,000m Steeplechase final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Taio Kanai of Team Japan competes in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Taio Kanai of Team Japan trips in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Yorgelis Rodriguez of Team Cuba reacts after falling in the Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles heats on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Genevieve Gregson of Team Australia lays injured during the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Team Great Britain sustains an injury in the Women’s Heptathlon 200m on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Thomas van der Plaetsen of Belgium lies injured in the sandpit after injuring himself in the men’s decathlon long jump during the Athletics event on Day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Thomas van der Plaetsen of Belgium lies injured in the sandpit after injuring himself in the men’s decathlon long jump during the Athletics event on Day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Rocco van Rooyen of Team South Africa competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Team Kenya celebrates winning the gold medal alongside silver medal winner Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich of Team Kenya as they cross the finish line in the Men’s 800m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Laura Flippes of Team France is challenged by Bo van Wetering and Nycke Groot of Team Netherlands during the Women’s Quarterfinal handball match between France and Netherlands on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Meliha Ismailoglu #9 of Team Turkey celebrates with Tugba Senoglu #4 celebrate after the play against Team South Korea during the Women’s Quarterfinals volleyball on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Jenny Carlson of Team Sweden is challenged by Jung Yura and Jo Harang of Team South Korea during the Women’s Quarterfinal handball match between Sweden and South Korea on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Reza Atrinagharchi of Team Islamic Republic of Iran competes against Zavur Uguev of Team ROC during the Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semi Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 04, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Iryna Kurachkina of Team Belarus competes against Evelina Georgieva Nikolova of Team Bulgaria during the Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semi Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 04, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
David Morris Taylor III of Team United States competes against Ali Shabanau of Team Belarus during the Men’s Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 04, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Erin Sterkenburg of South Africa during the Sport Climbing Women’s Combined, Qualification on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tsuyoshi Ueda – Pool/Pool)
Jessica Pilz of Austria competes in the women’s Lead Qualification during the Sport Climbing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Dimitris Tosidis
Yuxi Chen of Team China competes in the Women’s 10m Platform preliminaries on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Melissa Williams of Team South Africa competes during the Women’s Skateboarding Park Preliminary Heat on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Paola Ogechi Egonu #18 of Team Italy competes against Bianka Busa #1 and Mina Popovic #5 of Team Serbia during the Women’s Quarterfinals volleyball on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Paola Ogechi Egonu #18 of Team Italy serves against Team Serbia during the Women’s Quarterfinals volleyball on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK MAPPER

Journey through the Skeleton Coast – the Land of Nothing

By Don Pinnock

BOOK EXTRACT

Could QAnon commit acts of the magnitude of 9/11?

The Reading List
3 hours ago
6 mins

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Tuesday, 03 August

Maverick Life Editors
2 mins ago
< 1 min

THE CONVERSATION

Writing can improve mental health – here’s how

Christina Thatcher
3 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

On censorship and film festivals
Trevor Steele Taylor 03 AUG
18 mins

"Children must be taught how to think, not what to think." ~ Margaret Mead

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Tuesday, 03 August

Maverick Life Editors 03 AUG
< 1 min

Maverick Life

By the Fading Light – Bringing to life the texture of the time

Joy Watson
03 AUG
5 mins

THE CONVERSATION

Reluctant to be vaccinated for Covid-19? Here are six myths you can put to rest

Neelaveni Padayachee and Varsha Bangalee
03 AUG
4 mins

Maverick Life OP-ED

Digital demise: What happens to your online self once you die?

Sean O’Connor
02 AUG
8 mins

PHOTOGRAPHY

Picturing Atrocity: The ethics of photographing violence

Emma Dollery
25 JUL
11 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved