World

Hamilton suspects long COVID after suffering fatigue, dizziness

By Reuters 1 August 2021
Caption
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - NOVEMBER 29: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he suspects he has long COVID, after suffering dizziness and fatigue in the aftermath of a hard-fought Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Reuters

By Abhishek Takle

 

“Everything got a bit blurry on the podium,” said the 36-year-old, who had to be looked over by his Mercedes team doctor after a flat-out charge from last to third around the twisting Hungaroring.

“I’ve been fighting all year, really, with staying healthy after what happened at the end of last year.

“It’s still a battle.”

Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss last year’s penultimate Sakhir Grand Prix in December.

The Briton was back in action at the final race in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 13, where he finished third after testing negative but reported feeling the after-effects of the disease. On Sunday, he said those effects had lingered.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone particularly about it but I think it is lingering,” said Hamilton, who turned an eight-point deficit to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen into a six-point lead with his drive on Sunday.

“I remember when I had it, training’s been different since then, the levels of fatigue that you get, it’s different.

“Who knows what it is today, maybe its hydration, I don’t know. But I’ve definitely not had that experience.

“I had something similar in Silverstone but it’s just way worse,” added the Briton who took his fourth win of the season at the British track two weeks ago.

The 4.3-kilometre Hungaroring with its constant twists and turns is a physically demanding track. The race is also often hot.

Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas compared his Mercedes cockpit to a Finnish sauna on Friday.

Hamilton said he “gave it everything” in his bid to chase down surprise winner Esteban Ocon, who took his maiden victory, and second-placed four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

“It was a really hard race in general,” said Ocon, sitting alongside Hamilton in the post-race news conference.

“This track with the heat, the humidity, the corners, you don’t have a breather here. I feel flat, I feel completely dead as well. I tell you I will have a good sleep tonight.” (Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Toby Davis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Zweli Mkhize’s son collected bags of Digital Vibes cash, says SIU

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

THE CONVERSATION

Many of us feel ‘empty’ – understanding what it means is important for improving our mental health

Shona Joyce Herron and Fabio Sani
50 mins ago
4 mins

ACE VS ANC

Ace Magashule files notice to appeal High Court judgment that upheld his suspension

Karabo Mafolo
6 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 16 mins ago

SATIRICALLY SPEAKING

You had me at Mbalusional: The anarchy in South Africa … ‘It didn’t happen’
Malibongwe Tyilo 22 mins ago
6 mins

Ed Sheeran considers Eminem one of his greatest musical inspirations.

DM168 POLITRIX

Which road will you choose, Mr President?

Carien du Plessis, Ferial Haffajee, Marianne Merten and Sbu Ngalwa 31 JUL
8 mins

DM168 GRAFT-BUSTERS

Does the NPA’s Investigating Directorate have the firepower to take on the big fish?

Jessica Bezuidenhout
31 JUL
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

The 30-day rule: Why you have to wait for a vaccine if you’ve recently had Covid-19

Mia Malan and Mohale Maloi for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
1 hour ago
4 mins

DM168 POLITRIX

Ramaphosa’s Rubicon: President under pressure on the vision and strategy for South Africa

Carien du Plessis, Peter Fabricius and Ray Mahlaka
31 JUL
8 mins

SPOTLIGHT INTERVIEW

Covid-19: Nicholas Crisp on the challenges with South Africa’s vaccine roll-out

Chris Bateman for Spotlight
2 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved