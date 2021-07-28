Biles sent a shock through the Summer Games on Tuesday when she dropped out of the team competition on her opening vault after receiving a low mark.
The 24-year-old said the pressure of living up to expectations and her quest for a record six gold medals had left her no choice but to drop out for her own mental health.
Biles, however, did not rule out a return to competition starting with Thursday’s all-around event where she would defend her Olympic title.
“After the performance I did I just didn’t want to go on,” said Biles, who picked up her sixth Olympic medal for being part of the U.S. squad that went on to place second behind Russia.
“We are going to see about Thursday.”
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to hold its daily press briefing at 11:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) where an update on Biles is expected.
IOC President Thomas Bach was seen engaging in deep conversation with Biles on the floor of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Tuesday before handing out medals.
Biles had qualified for all six gymnastics event finals and a sweep of the gold medals would have given her 10 over two Summer Games, making her the most accomplished woman Olympian in any sport. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates)
