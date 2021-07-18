Five Stellenbosch University Afrikaans-speaking students recently appeared in a documentary sharing their experiences of language exclusion emanating from an allegedly loosely applied language policy. (Photo: Screenshot)

The language tension at Stellenbosch University (SU) is deep-seated and far-reaching. The debate, again sparked at the start of 2021 after alleged incidents of the prohibition of Afrikaans came to the fore, is not new. While its complexities go far back, the same bones of contention are at its epicentre.

There has always been “an outcry” around language at SU, said William Sezoe, a second-year education student at the university.

“It is always a debate around Afrikaans and its position at Stellenbosch University,” said Sezoe, who wants to return to his hometown to teach youngsters in Afrikaans.

Sezoe was one of the five SU students who appeared in a documentary titled Listen to share their experiences of language exclusion – specifically the infringement of Afrikaans, stemming from an allegedly loosely applied language policy. The documentary speaks largely to the Afrikaans-speaking students’ experiences of a mainly English approach to instruction at SU, and in some cases trickling down to residence corridors. Its release in June is one of the developments of an ongoing language debate at the university, after alleged incidents of a prohibition came to the fore.

First reported incidents

After the first incidents were reported at residences, SU initiated two investigations into the allegations. The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) also launched its own investigation and hearings have been held since May. SU’s investigations – one by an independent body – found that management did not give an instruction to prohibit the use of Afrikaans and that some allegations were unfounded. SU reiterated these findings to the SAHRC on 10 May.

The commission’s inquiry is still under way and it was revealed at the hearings that some allegations were cases of miscommunication or misinterpretation. However, some allegations heard were unknown to the SU leadership, who appeared before the SAHRC in June. The commission is still receiving input from affected students, according to Gushwell Brooks, the SAHRC spokesperson.

The documentary spotlights the deviation from Afrikaans instruction, which is inconsistent with its current 2016 language policy, and which comes as SU is revising the policy. While the current policy states that English and Afrikaans are SU’s languages of instruction, there are further calls for three different specifications to accommodate students. These are a parallel option where students are divided into English and Afrikaans classes; a dual option where lecture material is presented in English and Afrikaans; and a single-language option based on specific modules’ needs.

Recently its application has come under scrutiny, especially after Covid-19 put constraints on the SU staff to deliver new academic material in English and Afrikaans. SU announced in 2020 that it would only provide new academic material in English due to these pressures. The policy has changed over the years, from Afrikaans only to 50% English and 50% Afrikaans, and to its current state.

A constant debate

The most recent experiences are heard in Listen – a play on the title of another widely disseminated documentary called Luister (Listen), released in 2015. The documentaries’ shared title shows the language outcry at the university is one that is patterned.

Luister was released at the time of the Fees Must Fall movement and foregrounded the experiences of African students at SU, who were bearing the brunt of the university’s 2014 language policy: 50% Afrikaans and 50% English. Then protests were spearheaded by the student group Open Stellenbosch, against the presence of Afrikaner culture that they felt was exclusionary.

According to Unopachido Mubaiwa, a master’s student in research psychology at SU, the issue is not about the Afrikaans language. “The problem has been when there is an explicit prioritisation of the Afrikaner culture as a means to preserve Afrikaans culture within the different spaces that we find ourselves in at Stellenbosch. By wanting to hold highly Afrikaans culture and Afrikaans tradition and all these legacies … you are doing [it] at the expense of other cultures that exist in this space.”

This is even more so for a university that has branded itself as dedicated to promoting multiculturalism, she said. “You can’t promote multiculturalism when there is a clear prioritisation of Afrikaans language and Afrikaans culture.”

Tension goes far back and emanates from a university that is still transitioning and distancing itself from a historical legacy of apartheid. “We know that a lot of those [historical problems] originated from this university and that is baggage that we have to deal with on a day-to-day basis – less and less, but it is definitely on the agenda,” said Dr Leslie van Rooi, the senior director for social impact and transformation at the university.

Van Rooi listed success and access to a university education; culture; history; victimhood; and even a bit of identity politics from all sides.

But putting the far-reaching ends aside, at the centre of this tension is identity, a national issue that South Africans still grapple with, he said.

“It has always been an identity-related debate.” More robust debate is needed within university spaces, he said. DM168

