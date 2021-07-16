Taxi Wars

Mbalula calls for ceasefire as high-level meeting convenes over taxi violence in Cape Town

By Suné Payne 16 July 2021

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during the release of the National Taxi Lekgotla (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

There have been 29 attempted murders and 22 murders related to taxi shootings in Cape Town since the start of July, said provincial Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell as taxi authorities meet to solve the crisis.

Suné Payne

A high-level meeting is taking place in Cape Town on Friday, 16 July over taxi violence, which has escalated in the city. This week, there were several shootings. On Thursday evening, three people were killed and a number were wounded, including a five-month-old baby.

Since the beginning of July, there have been 29 attempted murders and 22 murders associated with the industry, said Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell.

Read Daily Maverick’s coverage here and here.

On Friday, a meeting took place between Western Cape MECs Mitchell and Albert Fritz (Community Safety), taxi associations, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and representative of the City of Cape Town, former Mayco member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

In an open session, Mbalula said “it’s not going to be an easy meeting” and the industry needed to talk and find solutions to the ongoing crisis.

The meeting was then closed to the media.

At the centre of the dispute, as confirmed by Mitchell and Mbalula, is the Paarl-Mbekweni route which is coveted by the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) out of Mbekweni township in Paarl and into Bellville, but this has spilled over into the other parts of the Cape metro including Khayelitsha, Delft and Nyanga. Both Cata and Codeta attended the meeting.

“The guns must stop, the violence must stop, the killings must stop,” said Mbalula as he and Mitchell jointly addressed the media during a break. Mbalula said the violence has to come to halt, as it is affecting commuters. If taxis are gone and people are unable to get to work, Mbalula said, “the last hope of the people will be gone”.

Mbalula said his team was working with the MEC to solve bigger transportation issues in Cape Town, such as trains and the MyCiti situation, but gave him “breathing” room as Mitchell only assumed his role end of May, when he replaced Bonginkosi Madikizela, who resigned as MEC amid a qualification scandal.

Mitchell said the intention was not to end talks there, but discussions between the taxi associations and government spheres were ongoing.

Mitchell has published a notice of intention to close the affected taxi ranks (Bellville and Mbekweni), which is open for public comment until midnight on Friday, 16 July.

The meeting continued into Friday evening. DM.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Editorial

A Rough Guide to saving South Africa

By Branko Brkic

Taxi Wars

Mbalula calls for ceasefire as high-level meeting convenes over taxi violence in Cape Town

Suné Payne
2 mins ago
2 mins

THE AFTERMATH

As its plans fall apart, the RET faction takes to gospel TV to plead for clemency for Zuma 

Ferial Haffajee
14 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

Tribute: 18 July International Mandela Day 

Sabotage and violence in Zuma backlash awakens spirit of Mandela as thousands come out to rebuild
Marianne Thamm 3 hours ago
3 mins

People who live in cities are twice as likely to develop schizophrenia.

THE AFTERMATH

Ramaphosa admits authorities could have ‘acted quicker’ as he surveys the damage in KZN

Des Erasmus 3 hours ago
4 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Green Scorpions close in as Karpowership fights to rescue R225bn deal

amaBhungane Reporters
20 hours ago
7 mins

MADAM & EVE

Picking Up The Pieces

Stephen Francis & Rico
18 hours ago
< 1 min

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Long walk to feed them: NGOs call for help to tackle SA’s hunger crisis on Mandela Day

Michelle Banda
1 hour ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Keep crying the beloved country

Geoff Davies
3 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved