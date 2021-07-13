AGE OF ANARCHY VISUAL ESSAY

Chaos, looting and mayhem wreak havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

By Daily Maverick Team 13 July 2021

SA National Defence Force members assist the police with keeping the peace after looters cleaned up at Diepkloof Mall in Soweto on Tuesday, 13 July 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Protests that began over former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration quickly devolved into looting and destructive lawlessness. On Monday, the army was deployed to assist heavily outnumbered police in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The chaos continued on Tuesday, as looters raided shopping malls and torched buildings, virtually unhindered. The mayhem comes as the country fights the latest wave of Covid-19 and contends with Level 4 lockdown restrictions.

The aftermath of protests and looting at Ndofaya Mall in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, 13 July 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)
Police arrest some of the looters at Letshoho Mall in Katlehong in Gauteng on Monday, 12 July 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
The body of one of two looters in Johannesburg on 13 July 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / KIM LUDBROOK)

See the story here: Death toll rising, troops on the ground as looting and burnings continue on Tuesday

A business and truck are set on fire during widespread looting and protests in Durban on Monday, 12 July 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / STR)

Read more on Monday’s violence here: The hot spots: Chaos and criminality continue unabated in Gauteng and KZN – other provinces on alert

Residents flee from police following sporadic looting at Letshoho Mall in Katlehong on Monday, 12 July 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Read here: A city on its knees: ‘Civilian patrols’ take charge in Durban as violence and looting continue

Looters empty a store of goods in the Springfield Value Centre in Durban on Monday, 12 July 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / STR)
Police officers look at the remains of looted shops during protests in downtown Durban on 12 July 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / STR)

See the story here: SANDF deployed to contain KZN and GP violence and looting in wake of incarceration of Jacob Zuma

A burnt car on Jules Street in Jeppestown, downtown Johannesburg, on Sunday, 11 July 2021. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march through the streets during clashes in downtown Johannesburg on 11 July 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / KIMLUDBROOK)
Gallery

