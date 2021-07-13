SA National Defence Force members assist the police with keeping the peace after looters cleaned up at Diepkloof Mall in Soweto on Tuesday, 13 July 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Protests that began over former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration quickly devolved into looting and destructive lawlessness. On Monday, the army was deployed to assist heavily outnumbered police in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The chaos continued on Tuesday, as looters raided shopping malls and torched buildings, virtually unhindered. The mayhem comes as the country fights the latest wave of Covid-19 and contends with Level 4 lockdown restrictions.

