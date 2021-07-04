He played an active role at the Brussels summit, which turned into a showdown over a controversial law in Hungary curtailing LGBTQ rights. Bettel, who is Luxembourg’s first openly gay prime minister, has been an outspoken critic of the legislation.
Bettel joins a growing list of political leaders who have contracted the virus, including former U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first leader to contract the virus and went on to thank doctors for saving his life after a stint on oxygen in intensive care.
Bettel received his first vaccine dose on May 6, he announced in a tweet at the time. Local media reported that the premier received the AstraZeneca shot.
