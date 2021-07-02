Leg of mutton braised with gin, juniper and lavender. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

I know, I know… we can’t buy gin right now. This recipe was written for our print edition before Level 4 and a renewed liquor ban kicked in again. Here it is for those of you who had gin in the house before all that. Or store the recipe away for better times...

This recipe accompanies this column first published in DM168

Ingredients

1 x small leg of mutton, about 1.2 kg

3 garlic cloves, in slivers

10 juniper berries

4 lavender sprigs

2 onions, sliced

4 bay leaves

2 to 3 cups chicken stock

½ cup Musgrave Original gin, or your preferred brand

4 Tbsp olive oil

250 g button mushrooms, halved or quartered depending on size

Salt and white pepper to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 180℃. Brown the leg on all sides in olive oil in a heavy cast-iron casserole. Remove the leg and add the sliced onions and garlic and sauté until pale golden.

Return the leg to the pot and add the juniper berries, lavender and bay leaves.

Heat the chicken stock and add the gin to it. Pour this around the mutton leg. Season with salt and pepper.

Put the lid on and braise in the oven for two hours. Add the button mushrooms and return to the oven for another 45 minutes to an hour.

Remove the leg and mushrooms and onions to another container, using a slotted spoon. Skim off any fat on the surface of the braising stock, and reduce the stock down to a good gravy-like consistency.

Serve garnished with fresh lavender sprigs. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE: Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Tony Jackman Follow Save More