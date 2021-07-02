TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Leg of mutton braised with juniper, gin & lavender

By Tony Jackman 2 July 2021

Leg of mutton braised with gin, juniper and lavender. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

I know, I know… we can’t buy gin right now. This recipe was written for our print edition before Level 4 and a renewed liquor ban kicked in again. Here it is for those of you who had gin in the house before all that. Or store the recipe away for better times...

 

This recipe accompanies this column first published in DM168

Ingredients

1 x small leg of mutton, about 1.2 kg

3 garlic cloves, in slivers

10 juniper berries

4 lavender sprigs

2 onions, sliced

4 bay leaves

2 to 3 cups chicken stock

½ cup Musgrave Original gin, or your preferred brand

4 Tbsp olive oil

250 g button mushrooms, halved or quartered depending on size

Salt and white pepper to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 180℃. Brown the leg on all sides in olive oil in a heavy cast-iron casserole. Remove the leg and add the sliced onions and garlic and sauté until pale golden.

Return the leg to the pot and add the juniper berries, lavender and bay leaves.

Heat the chicken stock and add the gin to it. Pour this around the mutton leg. Season with salt and pepper.

Put the lid on and braise in the oven for two hours. Add the button mushrooms and return to the oven for another 45 minutes to an hour.

Remove the leg and mushrooms and onions to another container, using a slotted spoon. Skim off any fat on the surface of the braising stock, and reduce the stock down to a good gravy-like consistency.

Serve garnished with fresh lavender sprigs. DM/TGIFood 

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected] 

SUBSCRIBE: Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Scorpio

SA Passport Bid: Home Affairs tells ‘fugitive’ Atul Gupta to take a hike

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

CONCOURT ON PP's 'FATALLY FLAWED' CR17 REPORT

Another Mkhwebane report bites the dust, and it’s all clear for an impeachment inquiry

Marianne Merten
11 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The office of Public Protector is bereft of any legitimacy

Professor Balthazar
9 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

AMABHUNGANE

VBS: Indictment details the ‘corrupt gratifications’ driving illegal municipal investments in the doomed bank
Tebogo Tshwane for amaBhungane 11 hours ago
5 mins

Game publisher Electronic Arts has been voted "The Worst Company in America" two years in a row 2012 and 2013.

GASTROTURF

Bounty & Bile: Tucking in to Neptune’s Catch, so near but so far away

Tony Jackman 39 mins ago
8 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Old King Coal not such a merry old soul after Eskom confirms major decarbonisation plan

Tony Carnie
10 hours ago
6 mins

ZIMBABWE IN RUINS

Dismantling Zimbabwe’s kleptocracy: Report lifts lid on Kuda Tagwirei’s offshore dealings and sanction-avoiding strategies

Mark Heywood
16 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Justice takes time

Zapiro
21 hours ago

CITY OF ALL

Jozi’s good neighbours enhance its flavours

Marie-Lais Emond
9 mins ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved