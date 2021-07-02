This recipe accompanies this column first published in DM168
Ingredients
1 x small leg of mutton, about 1.2 kg
3 garlic cloves, in slivers
10 juniper berries
4 lavender sprigs
2 onions, sliced
4 bay leaves
2 to 3 cups chicken stock
½ cup Musgrave Original gin, or your preferred brand
4 Tbsp olive oil
250 g button mushrooms, halved or quartered depending on size
Salt and white pepper to taste
Method
Preheat the oven to 180℃. Brown the leg on all sides in olive oil in a heavy cast-iron casserole. Remove the leg and add the sliced onions and garlic and sauté until pale golden.
Return the leg to the pot and add the juniper berries, lavender and bay leaves.
Heat the chicken stock and add the gin to it. Pour this around the mutton leg. Season with salt and pepper.
Put the lid on and braise in the oven for two hours. Add the button mushrooms and return to the oven for another 45 minutes to an hour.
Remove the leg and mushrooms and onions to another container, using a slotted spoon. Skim off any fat on the surface of the braising stock, and reduce the stock down to a good gravy-like consistency.
Serve garnished with fresh lavender sprigs. DM/TGIFood
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE: Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Game publisher Electronic Arts has been voted "The Worst Company in America" two years in a row 2012 and 2013.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet