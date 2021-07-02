Johannes Richter bottles alchemy for lemon atchar. (Photo: Wanda Hennig)

Food. Security. Love. They manifest in oodles at this establishment. And no one was in a bad mood in the kitchen. Part of what flavours the food? Sweet, sour, salty. Heritage. Respect. And they’ve adapted to the renewed Level 4 too.

“When we started, people thought we were crazy. They said Durban people hadn’t travelled enough to appreciate what we wanted to do. That they don’t want to spend money on food.”

That they wouldn’t go for a chef’s choice tasting menu that changes, in some measure great or small, by the day.

On top of this there was the practical element. If you deem “location, location, location” as key to success for a dining establishment, wasn’t it crazy to open in an out-the-way residential neighbourhood with no foot traffic? Where a crowned eagle is more likely to swoop in and carry off one of your laying hens than for a would-be diner to find you.

Of course none of this was taking into account the attributes of said location. That being where it is means there is space for a bountiful vegetable and a generous herb garden.

And place for the hens, some with eccentric habits. Like she who lays one egg every two days in the laundry room. And she who likes a cuddle. Clever hens all, given that the current brood of survivors have learned to run to their hock or the kitchen to hide when the crowned eagles soar.

It wasn’t taking into account, either, the fact that the vision – to open a supper club, which you would call The LivingRoom, in what had been your family’s living room growing up – was that of a chef with a three-year “classic French apprenticeship” at a Michelin 1-star family-run hotel restaurant near the border of Germany and France. Where the focus was regional specialities. Where the owner-chef was a family friend who would mentor said chef in the kitchen while he simultaneously, by correspondence, did his three-year German hospitality guild training, for which he got the fifth-highest grade, that year, among all the students – many not working in kitchens but studying full-time – completing the degree.

A chef who then, after interning in kitchens in Germany and Italy, spent four years in the kitchen at Michelin 3-star Weinbar Rutz in Berlin, working with Chef Marco Müller, known for his product-focused modern German food, “well-balanced, creative combinations of top-quality ingredients, skillfully showcasing particular flavours”, to quote from the Michelin guide. As near as dammit to what “our” chef was thinking, planning, wanting to do.

This followed by almost two years at Michelin 1-star Bandol sur mer, “probably the smallest restaurant with a star in Berlin”, to quote from their website. An old kebab stand turned into a gourmet restaurant: seven tables, two seatings, serving French-based dishes with Japanese modern interpretation. Also produce-focused: close relationships with vegetable and fruit growers, hunters and fishermen.

It was in Berlin that Chef Johannes Richter, while working in the kitchen at Weinbar Rutz (the 3-Michelin star) met his wife, Johanna, a waitress there at the time.

“We got here (here being the suburban family-owned estate with boutique hotel in Cowies Hill where he grew up) four years ago, the beginning of 2017, with a bunch of great ideas.”

They didn’t listen to the naysayers, choosing instead to “bank on Durban with its different cultures and food diversity”.

The couple had lived in Berlin Mitte, the central most-happening part of the city. “We had no kids so Berlin was at our disposal. A heady time and the perfect place to be, it opened our eyes and mindset. Informed me. Respect and tolerance. Live and let live,” he says, expressing Berlin’s appeal in a shorthand of appreciated memes.

That was before the “private motive” to return to home and hearth kicked in. Born in Germany, when he was a kid his parents had relocated the family to Cowies Hill, Durban’s outdoor climate being the big draw. “Johanna and I wanted to start a family. I had my upbringing here. Durban has a lot of traits that cities aspire to. So many religions, cultures, so much diversity.” Of people, of produce, of potential. “KZN shaped me at the end of the day. We wanted to give this to our children as the norm.”

They had the good ideas and enthusiasm. But reality butted in. “It took a year-and-a-half to get the concept together. In August 2018 we started.”

Just 15 months later, in November 2019, “we found ourselves – The LivingRoom – in 13th place on the Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards list.” Their “supper club” the only eatery in KZN recognised.

“It was a huge surprise and a huge marketing step as it gave us street credentials.” Then, of course, Covid-19 happened. But that’s another story and one that hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm. During Covid-19 Richter was, in fact, “gobsmacked” at the support received “for the three-, four- and five-course meal packages we were doing, three days a week”. If anything, it also gave them time to fine-tune.

It also left them ready and prepped for the current return to Level 4. In their favour, all who work in the kitchen live on the property. Right off, they were able to offer a “safe, in-room dining concept” culinary getaway. Isolate and indulge: a gourmet breakfast and five-course “Living Room experience” dinner with stay-overs. And they launched their “Living Room winter-warmer” basket – five courses to eat at home, including braised boeuf bourguignon. Must love these folks who have learned to roll with Covid-19’s punches. Who continue to creatively give flavour to life in tough times for their fans.

“Today we’re going to have to pickle some peppers.” I spent the day with Richter before the current lockdown kicked in. They do all their own pickling. And fermenting, soy sauce included, this being made from dal and currently resting for the fourth month in six jumbo screw-top glass jars. “In a year’s time it will be at prime maturity,” says Richter.

The family table is in the corner of The LivingRoom, the supper club where diners – reservations are essential – will start arriving in about an hour. What was once the family’s living room, now shared. They seat a maximum of 20. This was the case even before Covid-19. Different now is that tables are more carefully spaced. (Of course, with Level 4 restrictions back, the room is closed.)

I have to laugh when Johannes tells me they are having currywürst for dinner. I know it as a fast-food German dish. Something I once wrote about in a story on quirky international fast-food preferences so thought I better try when in Berlin a couple of trips back. “I had probably the worst currywürst in Berlin at that, can’t recall the name, huge department store with a vast upstairs food court,” I tell Johannes.

“KaDeWe?” he guesses. Spot on. The sausage that time was, keeping things polite, unfortunate. The chips anaemic and rigid. An oh-no vision, when you see something and instantly lose your appetite knowing you’ve made a mistake.

But his mom, Johannes tells me, just bought back good German bratwurst from Cape Town. He fries it up. Slices potatoes into wedges, skin on, and drops them into the hot sunflower oil. They come out crispy and golden; ready for his toss of Oryx salt.

I am there on Youth Day Wednesday. “Generally speaking, on Sundays or holidays we have a roast or meat,” Johannes says when I ask. Because, don’t we always want to know what chefs eat?

And other times?

“I love to go to Glenwood Bakery sometimes for a pizza. Or out for a good curry. At home and most nights we stick to vegetables. Yesterday, a green salad and potato with herb butter. Sunday, beef olives. Saturday, a vegetable curry and rice. Friday, a ratatouille with pan-fried potatoes and a green salad…”

The key question: “Why don’t you eat the menu every night you offer guests?”

Earlier he’s said most people who book, fill the 20 seats, are there to celebrate an occasion or “they’re serious about food”.

“It would become sensory overload,” he answers, simply. Honestly. Which makes sense.

I ask him what he sees for The LivingRoom going forward.

“To stay ambitious, always get better and continue to serve great food. To stay true to our commitment, depicting and showcasing Durban’s bounty and culinary diversity. And to continue with our commitment to produce, ingredients, sustainability, with everything.”

One might think of the menu and the food, given the attention to detail and care, as highfalutin elitist. Richter’s view is the opposite. “We’re anti-snobbish. No caviar here. Clean, understated, no bullshit, minimalistic. Nothing on the plate is there for optics,” he says. And nothing to hide, given my welcome into his kitchen for the day.

“It seems to me that our three basic needs, for food and security and love, are so mixed and mingled and entwined that we cannot straightly think of one without the other.” And “If you are in a bad temper, you should not be thinking about food at all.”

Both these quotes are from the late MFK Fisher, an American writer I have long loved to read who believed eating well was one of the arts of life and who explored this in her writing.

Food. Security. Love. In and out the kitchen they manifest in oodles in this establishment. And no-one was in a bad mood in this kitchen. Part of what flavours the food? DM/TGIFood

