Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) greet each other before U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden spoke about his plan to revive America’s economy and health as it continues to recover from a devastating pandemic. He delivered his speech before 200 invited lawmakers and other government officials instead of the normal 1600 guests because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) greet each other before U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks with Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) after the speech by President Joe Biden to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) watches as U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds – POOL/Getty Images)
Second Gentleman of the United States Doug Emhoff (L) and Dr. Jill Biden watch U.S. President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris followed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walk toward the House Chamber in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol for a speech by U.S. President Joe Biden to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)
First lady Dr. Jill Biden participates in a tree-planting ceremony on the North Lawn of the White House on April 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
#FreeBritney activists protest outside Courthouse in Los Angeles during Conservatorship Hearing on April 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
A woman holds up the Chinese national flag as people gather to watch the launch of the Long March 5B rocket carrying China’s Tianhe space station core module from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province, China, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MATJAZ TANCIC
Protesters outside Parliament during the End Queer and Trans Hate Campaign on April 26, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The march was in solidarity with the African LGBTQI+ victims and survivors of violence. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Yemeni children attend a class to learn the Arabic alphabet and to recite the holy book of the Koran during the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in the old city of Sana’a, Yemen, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Yemenis read verses from the holy Koran at a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan, in the old city of Sana’a, Yemen, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Muslims attend the Friday prayer during the holy month of Ramadan outside the Sobhanbag Mosque amid lockdown in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 30 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Madrasah Darul Solihin Al Qadiri residents observe social distancing as they pray after reciting the Muslim holy book, the Koran, ahead of ‘Nuzul Quran’ (Qur’an Revelation Day) outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
An Orthodox Christian worshipper prays outside the Church of the Holy Sepulture during a Good Friday procession on the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem’s Old City, 30 April 2021. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Workers sort bricks while constructing funeral pyre plinths on barren land near a crematorium in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Activists from NGO Rio de Paz carry a Brazilian flag as they display hundreds of plastic bags, representing dead bodies during an event to pay homage to the 400,000 dead of coronavirus and protest against official response to pandemic at Copacabana Beach on April 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Workers can be seen at a crematorium where multiple funeral pyres are burning for patients who lost their lives to Covid-19 on April 29, 2021 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather at the site where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, in Mount Meron, Israel, 30 April 2021. 45 people were killed and injured in the revelry complex on Mount Meron, after an apparent stampede occurred during an event marking the end of the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba’Omer, the day marks the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, a sage from some 1,800 years ago, and the day on which he revealed the secrets of the ‘kabbalah,’ or Jewish mysticism. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Municipal workers paint over a graffiti depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny with wordings reading, ‘The hero of the new age’, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Hairdressers of Thessaloniki provide haircuts to homeless people outside of a shelter for the homeless in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/NIKOS ARVANITIDIS
Dancers Victor Fernandez and Mayte Tortosa dance next to the ‘Giant of Salt’ sculpture by artist duo Coderch and Malavia to mark International Dance Day in Valencia, eastern Spain, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Ana Escobar
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., (L-R) Mia Neal, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, and Jamika Wilson, winners of the Makeup and Hairstyling award for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ are seen backstage during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Daniel Kaluuya gets the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role engraved backstage during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Pippa Erlich attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Yuh-Jung Youn attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., (L-R) Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, winners of Best Documentary Feature for “My Octopus Teacher”, pose in the press room during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
Yonathan Daza #2 of the Colorado Rockies, Garrett Hampson #1 and Charlie Blackmon #19 celebrate beating the San Francisco Giants in extra innings at Oracle Park on April 27, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)
Shoes of former NBA player Steve Nash, Dual Signed Game-Worn Zoom BB estimated to sell between 2,000 and 4,000 Swiss francs (CHF) are displayed during a Sotheby’s preview at the boutique Buchere, in Geneva, Switzerland, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
A view of the first house made of 3D printed concrete in Eindhoven, Netherlands, 30 April 2021. The rental house is the first of five from Project Milestone. EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR
Vendors offer colorful handmade decorated Easter eggs at a farmers market in Belgrade, Serbia, 30 April 2021. Orthodox Serbs celebrate Easter on 02 May 2021, according to the Julian calendar. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Independent artists scribble graffiti under the M1 Double -Decker Bridge at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown as part of the Hennessy Back to the City International Hip Hop Festival on April 26, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
The sculpture “A Bouquet of Love I Saw In the Universe” by Yayoi Kusama is seen at the “Yayoi Kusama: A Retrospective – A Bouquet of Love I Saw In the Universe” exhibition at Martin Gropius Bau on April 29, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
A sculpture titled ‘Setting Sun’ is part of the installation ‘Glass In Bloom’ by US artist Dale Chihuly on display at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, 30 April 2021. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
A supermoon shines on April 27, 2021 in Karlsruhe, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
The sculpture ‘Der Manipulator’ by Swiss artist Markus Meyle is flown to the Guschakopf hill prior the international outdoor art exhibition ‘Bad Ragartz’ in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, 26 April 2021. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS on its official website shows the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and British OneWeb company satellites to be placed into orbit, blasting off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, Amur region, Russia, 26 April 2021. EPA-EFE/VOSTOCHNY SPACE CENTER / ROSCOSMOS Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet