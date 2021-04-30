Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 25 April – 1 May 2021

By Daily Maverick 30 April 2021
Caption
Morning stroll in Eastern Cape.

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If you’re picture’s not published, please keeping sending them in!

Don't want to see ads?

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Gallery

AMABHUNGANE

Karpowership consortium: In affidavit, losing bidder claims ‘blatant corruption’, fingers Mantashe ‘associate’

By amaBhungane

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ex-Transnet CEO Brian Molefe claims he was simply ‘a foot soldier’ and fires salvo of criticism at commission

Steve Kretzmann
4 hours ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

Mission To Tokyo

Stephen Francis & Rico
2 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 mins ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

‘Rethink capitalism’ says Thuli Madonsela — activists and academics unite to call for Basic Income Guarantee
Mark Heywood 16 hours ago
5 mins

All the flags on the moon are now white due to radiation from the sun and a lack of atmosphere.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Despite Numsa and Saftu support, court denies interim relief to Ayo Technology in case against FNB

Sasha Planting 15 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Payback

Zapiro
29 APR

MAVERICK MAPPER

Exploring Cederberg’s Nomadland in the ultimate quarantine machine

Don Pinnock
2 hours ago
8 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

For two days, Ramaphosa toed the party line, downplayed ANC’s State Capture inertia and lapses

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
6 mins

A DARLING PLACE

All change on Platform Evita

Bianca Coleman
2 hours ago
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved