Newsdeck

South Africa to Add Sputnik, Sinopharm Shots to Vaccine Arsenal

By Bloomberg 29 April 2021
Caption
A medical worker shows a dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to a patient at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination centre in Belgrade, Serbia, on 1 February 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / MARKO DJOKOVIC)

(Bloomberg) --South Africa plans to buy Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines and shots developed by China’s Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd as it steps up efforts to tackle the coronavirus.

By Paul Vecchiatto
Apr 28, 2021, 12:30 PM
Word Count: 305

The government will order 10 million doses of each shot, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told lawmakers in Cape Town on Wednesday. “We are doing this now because we do expect the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to approve those vaccines,” he said.

South Africa, the nation that’s been hardest hit by the pandemic on the continent, resumed its administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to health-care workers on Wednesday, after putting their use on hold for two weeks due to concerns that they could be linked to blood clots. Almost 1.58 million Covid-19 cases have been detected in South Africa and more than 54,000 of those diagnosed with the disease have died.

The single-dose J&J shots were given to 292,623 health workers as part of a drug trial that enabled normal regulatory procedures to be bypassed prior to their use being paused. The vaccine has since been approved for general usage.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry said sufficient vaccines had been secured for 45 million adults, with a first batch of 1.1 million of J&J shots that were produced at an Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. plant in the Eastern Cape province due to be dispatched in coming days. Shots developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech have also been secured.

The purchase of the J&J vaccines “has been completed and we are just finalizing some audit issues,” Mkhize said Wednesday.

Plans are in place to inoculate 16.5 million people from May to October with the aid of private health-care providers, which will buy shots from the national government, he said.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]
Gallery

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ramaphosa admits to ‘massive system failure’ in the appointment of SOE boards

By Ferial Haffajee

CABO DELGADO

SADC ministers agree to deploy a regional force in Mozambique

Peter Fabricius
11 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The writing is on the wall: The good ship South Africa is on course to become a Greek tragedy

Ismail Lagardien
11 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Eastern Cape crisis: Only 1.5% usable water left in Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest dam
Estelle Ellis 12 hours ago
7 mins

"A successful coup ain't a treason." ~ Toba Beta

OP-ED

With Madiba in Cuba: How Fidel Castro helped Nelson Mandela free South Africa

Raymond Suttner 11 hours ago
9 mins

OLYMPIC DREAM

From the Euphrates to Tokyo: Syrian refugee who lost leg targets Paralympics

Karolina Tagaris for Reuters
13 mins ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trade unions representing public servants get ready to rumble

Ray Mahlaka
11 hours ago
3 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Will UK security agencies learn lessons from their collusion in crimes in Northern Ireland?

Richard Norton-Taylor
1 hour ago
7 mins

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

‘If men are these monsters’: Life in the fray of SA’s gender-based violence projects

Joan van Dyk for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
12 hours ago
12 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved