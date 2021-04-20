World

Apple Launches Redesigned iMac Desktop With Colors, Custom Chip

By Bloomberg 20 April 2021
Caption
epa08489194 A shopper uses a cell phone while walking passed a closed Apple store at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, a shopping mall in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 16 June 2020. United States retail sales increased a record 17.7 percent from April to May 2020, according to the US Department of Commerce on 16 June, indicating a partial rebound after the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic devastated the economy. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

(Bloomberg) --Apple Inc. rolled out the first redesign of its flagship desktop iMac computer in almost a decade, showcasing its latest machine with in-house designed chips instead of those made by Intel Corp.

By Mark Gurman
Apr 20, 2021, 7:49 PM – Updated on Apr 20, 2021, 8:55 PM
Word Count: 432
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant showed off the new iMacs, which come in a new 24-inch screen size, up from 21.5-inches on the previous entry-level model, Tuesday at its product event. The new iMacs are far thinner than their predecessors and have slimmer edges. They also come in seven different colors, have a 1080p camera, better speakers and improved microphones for video conferencing.

The computers run Apple’s M1 custom processor that was first released in the MacBook Air, entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac mini last year. By shifting the iMac to its own processors, the company has now replaced Intel chips for its own designs in most of the Mac line. Apple plans to launch higher-end MacBook Pros with its own chips later this year and well as a smaller Mac Pro desktop computer with an Apple processor by next year, Bloomberg News has reported. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. typically makes Apple’s chips.

The new iMac starts at $1,299 compared with $1,099 for the previous model with Intel chips. Apple last redesigned the iMac in 2012. The company didn’t announce upgrades to the larger and more powerful iMac models.

The new machines also include a upgraded power adapter that can magnetically attach to the back of the iMac and four USB-C ports. The company is also offering three new keyboard options for the new iMacs: a standard color-matched one, a keyboard with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, and another with a fingerprint scanner and a number pad. The company is also offering new mouses and trackpads that are color-matched to the iMacs.

While much of the computer industry focuses on laptops, the iMac remains a key part of Apple’s portfolio. The first iMac, launched in 1998, has been credited with helping Apple escape bankruptcy and steer a path toward becoming the world’s most valuable company. The all-in-one desktop line is popular with professionals and consumers seeking large screens at relatively affordable prices.

The launch of new iMacs comes as businesses and schools begin to re-open after vaccines for Covid-19 have become more readily available in some countries. Some business may require new equipment for those returning to the office, which could boost sales of the iMac.

The Mac line generated about $8.7 billion in the fiscal first quarter ended in December, the most during a holiday period in years. Bloomberg News reported on the new iMac design earlier this year.

(Updates with TSMC chip partnership in third paragraph.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

Fire and Vice: Mismanagement, poor planning and corruption spark disastrous blazes

By Mark Heywood

OPINIONISTA

Rubbish in, rubbish out: On its own, raw and uninterpreted, data means absolutely nothing

Jon Foster-Pedley
3 hours ago
5 mins

WHITE SPIRITUAL BOY TRUST

He’s got his ticket to ride: Tokyo Sexwale was fooled by a common internet scam

Marianne Thamm
22 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

ZAPIRO

Fire Damage
Zapiro 7 hours ago

"All political parties die at last of swallowing their own lies." ~ John Arbuthnot

BUSINESS NEWSFLASH

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to part ways with the bank 

Sasha Planting 11 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Offshore investing – let’s simplify it

INN8
43 mins ago
4 mins

Life Esidimeni

Families look to July inquest to hold officials criminally accountable

Greg Nicolson
6 hours ago
4 mins

Sport Analysis

Cricket in Crisis: CSA obstructionist leaders cling to power while cricket races towards a cliff

Craig Ray
7 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

World’s largest solar tech leader partners with SA PV panel maker to meet IPP programme’s demands

Chris Yelland
6 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved