“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the MLB team said in a statement.

A game between the NBA’s Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets was also put off, as was an NHL match between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues.

The #MNTwins issued the following statement regarding the decision to postpone today’s scheduled game against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/7U1S2P928j — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2021

The officer who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, the Associated Press reported. The shooting led to violent protests, the AP said.

No decision has been made about the three remaining games the Twins and Red Sox are scheduled to play this week or when Monday’s game will be rescheduled.

