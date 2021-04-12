World

Minnesota Games Are Postponed After Fatal Police Shooting

By Bloomberg 12 April 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 12: A view of Target Field after a postponement was announced for the game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins at Target Field on April 12, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game was postponed a day after a Brooklyn Center police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) Photographer: David Berding/Getty Images North America

Minnesota’s pro baseball, basketball and hockey teams postponed Monday home games after police fatally shot a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb during a traffic stop.

By Luke McGrath

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the MLB team said in a statement.

A game between the NBA’s Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets was also put off, as was an NHL match between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues.

The officer who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, the Associated Press reported. The shooting led to violent protests, the AP said.

No decision has been made about the three remaining games the Twins and Red Sox are scheduled to play this week or when Monday’s game will be rescheduled.

