TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Rustic pumpkin tart

By Tony Jackman 9 April 2021

Tony Jackman's rustic pumpkin pie. (Photo: Louis Pieterse, Kudu Studio)

Here’s a pumpkin tart with all the sweetness that comes from caramelisation, but without the need to add sugar to it.

 

This recipe accompanies this story

Ingredients

1 recipe hot pie crust or shop-bought puff pastry

Thin half moon slices of pumpkin, enough to cover a standard oven tray, overlapping

3 cloves garlic, chopped

4 or 5 star anise (yes, 4 or 5)

Dusting of ground cinnamon

Salt and pepper

Butter

Olive oil

Method

Make a hot water pastry crust. Roll out the dough and press it out on a standard oven tray (buttered) to reach 2 cms beyond the edges. This gives you some pastry to fold over and make a boat, as it were. Prick the pastry all over with a fork.

Place half-moon pumpkin slices in a decent pattern on the pastry. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and ground cinnamon, scatter star anise here and there, dot with butter, drizzle olive oil over, and bake in a 190℃ to 200℃ oven until the crust is firm and the pumpkin soft and golden. You’ll find, when you tuck into it, that it has a pleasing sweetness. DM/TGIFood

Inquire about Tony Jackman’s book foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) at [email protected].

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BOOK EXTRACT

Inside Cabinet during Zuma’s Nkandla scandal

By Rob Davies

OPINIONISTA

Shona speakers’ complicity in Gukurahundi and the lingering unresolved pain of its victims (Part One)

Thandekile Moyo
27 mins ago
7 mins

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Rustic pumpkin tart

Tony Jackman
2 mins ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 10 hours ago

CABO DELGADO

Islamist insurgents: SADC moves closer to intervention in Mozambique
Peter Fabricius 9 hours ago
3 mins

"Each man believes on his experience" ~ Empedocles

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Powder keg at Gauteng’s Blyvoor mine: Management and union ask for state intervention

Ed Stoddard 9 hours ago
3 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Nafiz Modack arranged 2019 hand grenade hit on Charl Kinnear, State claims

Vincent Cruywagen
9 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

South Africa’s vaccine roll-out failings expose the hollowing out of the state

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
9 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from office should be based on cold, hard facts — not political partisanship

Omphemetse S Sibanda
9 hours ago
5 mins

NEW FRAME: OP-ED

Mozambique’s Frelimo gambled everything on gas – and lost

Joseph Hanlon
15 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved