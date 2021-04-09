This recipe accompanies this story
Ingredients
1 recipe hot pie crust or shop-bought puff pastry
Thin half moon slices of pumpkin, enough to cover a standard oven tray, overlapping
3 cloves garlic, chopped
4 or 5 star anise (yes, 4 or 5)
Dusting of ground cinnamon
Salt and pepper
Butter
Olive oil
Method
Make a hot water pastry crust. Roll out the dough and press it out on a standard oven tray (buttered) to reach 2 cms beyond the edges. This gives you some pastry to fold over and make a boat, as it were. Prick the pastry all over with a fork.
Place half-moon pumpkin slices in a decent pattern on the pastry. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and ground cinnamon, scatter star anise here and there, dot with butter, drizzle olive oil over, and bake in a 190℃ to 200℃ oven until the crust is firm and the pumpkin soft and golden. You’ll find, when you tuck into it, that it has a pleasing sweetness. DM/TGIFood
Inquire about Tony Jackman’s book foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) at [email protected].
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
"Each man believes on his experience" ~ Empedocles
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet