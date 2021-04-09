Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 4 -10 April 2021

By Daily Maverick 9 April 2021
Caption
Watching you!

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If you’re picture’s not published, please keeping sending them in!

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Gallery

DAYS OF ZONDO: ANALYSIS

The world according to David Mahlobo: everyone is a spy, everyone/everything is being watched, including the State Capture Commission 

By Marianne Thamm

Newsflash: Covid-19

Registration for vaccines to open for all on 16 April, although supply will be ‘somewhat constrained’

Estelle Ellis
7 hours ago
2 mins

OBITUARY

Tributes pour in for Graeme Bloch – an educationist and activist with an ‘insatiable curiosity’

Ayanda Mthethwa
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

REFLECTION

Pietermaritzburg: My city, my shame
Sandisiwe Shoba 3 hours ago
4 mins

More people suffer from obesity than hunger.

CAMPUS STRIFE 

‘Struggle continues’ despite end to national shutdown, while further student protests erupt

Suné Payne 2 hours ago
3 mins

BOOK EXTRACT

Inside Cabinet during Zuma’s Nkandla scandal

Rob Davies
20 hours ago
8 mins

NEW FRAME: OP-ED

Mozambique’s Frelimo gambled everything on gas – and lost

Joseph Hanlon
08 APR
6 mins

CRICKET

Another blow for Proteas as Temba Bavuma is ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

Craig Ray
4 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Workers given cold shoulder by CCMA and forced to pay for services that were once free

Masego Mafata and Liezl Human
4 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved