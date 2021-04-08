Newsdeck

Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins – with or without China

By Reuters 8 April 2021
Caption
A man wearing face mask sits at the bus depot, in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI)

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - A joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) study into COVID-19 has provided no credible answers about how the pandemic began, and more rigorous investigations are required - with or without Beijing's involvement, a group of international scientists and researchers said on Wednesday.

The joint study, released last week, said the likeliest transmission route for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, involved bats and other wildlife in China and southeast Asia. It all but ruled out the possibility it had leaked from a laboratory.

In an open letter, 24 scientists and researchers from Europe, the United States, Australia and Japan said the study was tainted by politics.

“Their starting point was, let’s have as much compromise as is required to get some minimal cooperation from China,” said Jamie Metzl, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, who drafted the letter.

Don't want to see ads?

The letter said the study’s conclusions were based on unpublished Chinese research, while critical records and biological samples “remain inaccessible”.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus said last week China had withheld data.

Liang Wannian, China’s senior COVID-19 expert, denied this and appeared to rule out any further joint investigations in China, saying the focus should shift to other countries.

Metzl said the world might have to “revert to Plan B” and conduct an investigation “in the most systematic way possible” without China’s involvement.

China has rejected allegations that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from a research laboratory in Wuhan, the city where COVID-19 was first identified.

The joint China-WHO study said the lab leak was “extremely unlikely”, saying there was “no record” that any laboratory had kept SARS-CoV-2-related viruses. Tedros said more research was required to “reach more robust conclusions”.

Metzl said China should disclose information that would allow the lab hypothesis to be disproved.

“China has databases of what viruses were being held… there are lab notes of the work that was being done,” he said, “There are all kinds of scientists who are actually doing the work and we don’t have access to any of those resources, or any of those people.” (Reporting by David Stanway, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Whose Money Is It Anyway? Gauteng treasury admits to R259m ‘miscalculation’

By Mark Heywood

DECLASSIFIED UK

Revealed: UK ignored Chechnya war crimes to push BP’s oil interests as it worked to get Vladimir Putin elected in 2000

Matt Kennard
3 hours ago
8 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Mordor at the gates: The ploy to strip-mine Selati Game Reserve

Kevin Bloom
12 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

OP-ED

Adam Habib is no racist; he should be reinstated at Soas University of London without delay
Thuli Madonsela, Justice Malala, Palesa Morudu and Barney Pityana 14 hours ago
4 mins

There is an act in the United States that allows for military intervention in order to free any citizen arrested by the International Criminal Court.

BOILING POINT

ANC must ‘confront the RET’s degenerative political whirlwind’, urges Northern Cape premier

Ferial Haffajee 14 hours ago
2 mins

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

Pfizer vaccines are coming: Here’s how South Africa could prepare its cold chain

Aisha Abdool Karim and Joan van Dyk
14 hours ago
7 mins

Sponsored Content

The Grillroom & Sushi Bar launches flavour-packed delectable autumn/winter menu

The Grillroom and Sushi Bar
5 hours ago
4 mins

PARLIAMENT

Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry takes shape – committee members named

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Three DA heavyweights face off for Cape Town mayoralty

Rebecca Davis
13 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved