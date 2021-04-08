By Will Wade
Apr 8, 2021, 9:00 PM
Word Count: 284
The company has now raised more than $880 million from backers including Google, Venrock Associates and Kuwait Investment Authority, TAE said in a statement Thursday. That’s more than any other company pursuing fusion, according to Chris Gadomski, nuclear analyst for BloombergNEF.
TAE is one of a handful of companies seeking to commercialize fusion. The technology offers the potential to provide cheap, carbon-free electricity but developers face significant challenges creating and sustaining extremely high temperatures.
TAE expects to begin construction this year on its Copernicus demonstration system that will be able to exceed 100 million degrees and will generate more power than it takes to sustain, a critical hurdle that has eluded rivals. The sun’s core, by contrast, is 15 million degrees.
“Our unique approach brings fusion within grasp technologically and, more important, economically,” TAE Chief Executive Officer Michl Binderbauer, said in the statement.
Conventional nuclear power plants are based on fission, which releases energy when atoms break apart. Fusion, the same process seen in stars, unleashes energy when atoms are merged together, but developers have struggled to create a reactor that can actually sustain such a reaction for extended periods of time. TAE expects to complete its demonstration system by 2025.
“None of these fusion approaches are guaranteed,” Gadomski said in an interview. “There are a couple of really strong contenders.
© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Your SIM card is a legitimate self-contained computer. It has a 30MHz CPU64kb of RAM and a tiny amount of storage space. It won't run the latest FIFA if that's what you're hoping.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet