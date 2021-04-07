car maker

Staying on top of the latest advances in battery technology will be key in shifting fans of Porsche’s cutting-edge combustion models to buying electric siblings like the Taycan. Batteries promising superior performance would flank Porsche’s plans for synthetic fuels that could power future sports cars on and off the racetrack.

Mercedes-AMG last week presented a new battery layout derived from its Formula 1 operations, adding to signs of how carmakers’ performance divisions are making the leap into an electric future. Motorsports have played an important role historically for Porsche.

The maker of the 911 model plans to establish a joint venture with Custom Cells in the German city of Tuebingen called Cellforce Group GmbH, according to a filing on the country’s cartel office website. Porsche declined to comment on the specifics of the plan because “significant questions are still open.”

Parent Volkswagen, Europe’s largest automaker, mapped out a comprehensive effort last month to challenge Tesla Inc. as the dominant electric-car maker with a plan to have six battery factories in Europe and invest globally in charging infrastructure. VW is also an early backer of QuantumScape Corp., the U.S.-listed specialist working on solid-state batteries.