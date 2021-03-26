Newsdeck

Eritrea Agrees to Withdraw Forces From Ethiopian Border Area

By Bloomberg 26 March 2021
Caption
Ethiopian refugees from Tigray region wait in line to receive aid at the Um Rakuba refugee camp. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Ala Kheir)

(Bloomberg) --Eritrea agreed to withdraw its troops from Ethiopia, after facing allegations that they committed atrocities in the neighboring country and increasing diplomatic pressure to pull out.

By Paul Richardson
Mar 26, 2021, 7:37 AM – Updated on Mar 26, 2021, 10:10 AM
Word Count: 220

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki decided on the removal following talks he hosted Thursday with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The announcement came three days after Abiy admitted for the first time the presence of Eritrean forces in his country.

“The government of Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border,” Abiy said in a statement on Friday. “The Ethiopian National Defense Force will take over guarding the border areas effective immediately.”

Read More
Ethiopian Prime Minister Admits Eritrean Involvement in War
Eritrea Forces Deployed in Disputed Sudan-Ethiopia Area, UN Says
The withdrawal will help de-escalate a conflict that’s been raging in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region since November, when Abiy ordered federal troops to topple the state’s dissident ruling party. Forces loyal to Tigray’s government fired missiles at Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, in the early stages of the war.

Both the European Union and the U.S. called on Eritrean troops to leave Tigray after reports of looting, sexual violence, assaults in refugee camps and other human-rights abuses. Last month, advocacy group Amnesty International reported that Eritrean troops massacred hundreds of civilians in the northern Ethiopian town of Axum in November.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DAYS OF ZONDO

Zuma and the ConCourt: The punishing of the ex-president could lead to the making of a martyr

By Greg Nicolson

ISS TODAY

Samia Suluhu Hassan: Will new Tanzania president aim to fill Magufuli’s big shoes or walk a new path altogether?

Peter Fabricius
37 mins ago
5 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: Laughing past preconceptions

Tevya Turok Shapiro
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 seconds ago

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 52: Edwin Cameron
Victoria O’Regan 1 hour ago
3 mins

"All morons hate it when you call them a moron." ~ JD Salinger

NEW FRAME

Chidinma Nnoli imagines being and what might be

Danielle Bowler 2 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Taxi drivers take violent revenge on Delft protesters

Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik for GroundUp
2 hours ago
2 mins

MAVERICK MAPPER

Road tripping and Karoo dreaming

Don Pinnock
2 hours ago
9 mins

Declassified UK: Op-Ed

The UK military’s secrecy problem

Richard Norton-Taylor
4 hours ago
7 mins

SPOTLIGHT

SA at cutting edge of TB vaccine research despite funding challenges

Adele Baleta for Spotlight
2 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved