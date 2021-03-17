Newsdeck

John Magufuli, Tanzanian Leader Who Scoffed at Covid, Dies at 61

By Bloomberg 17 March 2021
Caption
epa08790463 President John Magufuli (C) formally accepts presidential winner's certificate after winning another 5 year term after the recent elections, Dodoam, Tanzania, 01 November 2020. Incumbent President John Magufuli won in a crowded field of 15 contenders. He is the candidate of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party which has led Tanzania since independence in 1961. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY SIAME

Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who drew widespread criticism for his denialism of the coronavirus pandemic, has died only five months after he won a second term in a disputed election. He was 61.

By Mike Cohen and Fumbuka Ng’Wanakilala

Word Count: 487
(Bloomberg) — 

“We have lost our courageous leader, President John Magufuli, who has died from a heart illness,” Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on state television on Wednesday. She announced 14 days of national mourning.

Nicknamed ‘The Bulldozer’ for his aggressive leadership style, Magufuli won early praise for tackling corruption, reducing wasteful government spending and improving the lives of peasant farmers by waiving dozens of taxes. He also spearheaded the development of new transport links, power plants and more than 1,700 health centers, investments that helped Tanzania’s economy become one of the world’s top performers.

Magufuli also drove through controversial reforms aimed at ensuring the nation derived greater benefit from its natural resources, which put his administration on a collision course with foreign mining companies. In 2017, the authorities asked Barrick Gold Corp.’s local unit to pay a whopping $190 billion tax bill — a dispute the company settled by paying $300 million and creating a mining joint venture with the state.

Magufuli became increasingly authoritarian as his first term progressed — he centralized power in the presidency and unapologetically cracked down on dissent and media freedom. He secured a second five-year term in October when he garnered 84% of the vote, the widest victory margin of any presidential candidate in almost three decades of multiparty elections in Tanzania.

The opposition rejected the outcome as rigged and the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania said credible allegations of fraud and intimidation, as well as the ruling party’s overwhelming win, raised questions about the election’s fairness. Several opposition candidates were disqualified from standing and the government instituted internet and social media site shutdowns that hampered its opponents’ campaigns.

Born on Oct. 29, 1959, in the northwestern town of Chato, Magufuli worked as a teacher and industrial chemist before venturing into politics. He won election to parliament in 1995 and held several cabinet posts before the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party chose him as its candidate to succeed President Jakaya Kikwete in 2015.

International consternation with Magufuli’s rule has focused on his unorthodox approach to tackling Covid-19. He insisted the country was free of the disease, discouraged the use of face masks and advised his people to pray and undergo steam therapy to safeguard their health. While most of the rest of the world clamored to access vaccines, his administration eschewed them and said it was working on developing alternative natural remedies.

Tanzania stopped publishing infection data in April 2020, making it impossible to determine the severity of the epidemic. The deluge of patients displaying coronavirus symptoms seeking treatment at public hospitals and daily funeral masses indicates Magufuli severely downplayed what was clearly a major public health crisis.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Bad vibrations: More links to Zweli Mkhize in health department’s R82m Digital Vibes saga

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

Op-Ed

Design modifications at Medupi and Kusile: Peak performance unlikely to ever be achieved

Chris Yelland
9 hours ago
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS

When will you get a vaccine?

Ferial Haffajee
23 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Sponsored Content

China is probably one of the safest places to be invested in for 2021
Prescient Investment Management 5 hours ago
6 mins

General Tso's Chicken was not made popular in China until chefs brought the recipe over from the United States.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Eskom paid R1.8bn to McKinsey and Trillian for termination of a contract that did not exist

Steve Kretzmann 22 hours ago
5 mins

CAMPUS STRIFE: CASE STUDY

It’s quietly bustling at Stellenbosch University, despite students raising a number of grievances

Rebecca Pitt
23 hours ago
4 mins

PARLIAMENT

Amid politics and politicking, it’s one step closer to the Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry

Marianne Merten
22 hours ago
5 mins

South Africa

New CAF president Patrice Motsepe says his team will score for African football

Yanga Sibembe
8 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Court slams City of Cape Town for barring access to homeless camp

James Stent for GroundUp
8 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved