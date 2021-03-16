The attacks occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso, the goverment said in a statement on Tuesday.
Suspected militants killed at least 100 civilians on Jan. 2 in raids on two villages in Tillabery, one of the deadliest episodes in the country’s recent history.
Most of the militants operating in the area are linked to al Qaeda or Islamic State. (Reporting by Boureima Balima; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin bought the first ticket to attend the first comic con in New York in 1964.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet