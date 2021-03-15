Newsdeck

Death toll in weeks of Myanmar protests passes 180 -activist group

By Reuters 15 March 2021
epa09013810 Soldiers are deployed during an anti-coup protest near the National League for Democracy (NLD) headquarters in Yangon, Myanmar, 15 February 2021. Myanmar's military junta on 15 February cut internet services and deployed troops and armored vehicles across the country amid signs of increasing force to clamp down on mass protests against the military coup and growing the civil disobedience movement that has crippled government services. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

March 15 (Reuters) - A total of 183 people have been killed by security forces in weeks of protests against the military coup in Myanmar, an activist group said on Monday.

 

At least 20 people were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. On Sunday, 74 people died – the bloodiest single day so far.

Protests have been taking place daily since the military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 and installed a ruling junta. (Reporting by Reuters staff, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

