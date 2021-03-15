At least 20 people were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. On Sunday, 74 people died – the bloodiest single day so far.
Protests have been taking place daily since the military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 and installed a ruling junta. (Reporting by Reuters staff, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
