A handout photo made available by Valentin Flauraud for Saype shows an aerial view taken with a drone of a giant landart fresco by French-Swiss artist Saype, painted for the 10th step of his worldwide 'Beyond Walls' project by the beach in the village of Abouta (1000 sq. m), Ouidah district, Benin, 03 March 2021. Five frescoes were created using approximately 700 liters of biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water, and milk proteins. The 'Beyond Walls' project aims at creating the largest symbolic human chain around the world, promoting values such as togetherness, kindness, and openness to the world. Here in Benin, this step was motivated by the country's tragic slave history. Four frescoes (1000 sq. m in total) were painted in the floating village of Ganvie, originally a refuge from slave capture raids. In parallel, a fifth fresco was painted by the ocean in the village of Abouta (1000 sq. m), Ouidah district, the beach that saw millions of slaves sent off across the Atlantic. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD / Valentin Flauraud for Saype

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML

Maverick Life Editors Follow Save More