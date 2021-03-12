A handout photo made available by Valentin Flauraud for Saype shows an aerial view taken with a drone of a giant landart fresco by French-Swiss artist Saype, painted for the 10th step of his worldwide 'Beyond Walls' project by the beach in the village of Abouta (1000 sq. m), Ouidah district, Benin, 03 March 2021. Five frescoes were created using approximately 700 liters of biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water, and milk proteins. The 'Beyond Walls' project aims at creating the largest symbolic human chain around the world, promoting values such as togetherness, kindness, and openness to the world. Here in Benin, this step was motivated by the country's tragic slave history. Four frescoes (1000 sq. m in total) were painted in the floating village of Ganvie, originally a refuge from slave capture raids. In parallel, a fifth fresco was painted by the ocean in the village of Abouta (1000 sq. m), Ouidah district, the beach that saw millions of slaves sent off across the Atlantic. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD / Valentin Flauraud for Saype
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
A handout photo made available by Valentin Flauraud for Saype shows an aerial view taken with a drone of a giant landart fresco by French-Swiss artist Saype, painted for the 10th step of his worldwide ‘Beyond Walls’ project in Ganvie, a village on stilts, Benin, 03 March 2021. Five frescoes were created using approximately 700 liters of biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water, and milk proteins. The ‘Beyond Walls’ project aims at creating the largest symbolic human chain around the world, promoting values such as togetherness, kindness, and openness to the world. Here in Benin, this step was motivated by the country’s tragic slave history. Four frescoes (1000 sq. m in total) were painted in the floating village of Ganvie, originally a refuge from slave capture raids. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD / Valentin Flauraud for Saype
A woman with a dog stands in front of the recent Banksy artwork that has been placed on a side wall of a redundant prison in Reading, Britain, 05 March 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA BRATT
The statue of General Manuel Baquedano, located in the epicenter of the protests in Chile, Plaza Italia, and which has been the subject of numerous attacks, is removed at dawn for its restoration, in Santiago, Chile, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/AILEN DIAZ
University of Cape Town (UCT) students protest on March 12, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the students have been protesting against the financial exclusion of students who owe the university outstanding fees. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion protest outside the Standard Bank head office in Rosebank, Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 March 2021. Activists claim that Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) of Japan are reportedly about to finance a 1,443- kilometer crude oil pipeline through Uganda and Tanzania. If built, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) would be the longest heated crude oil pipeline in the world. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Monks pray during a mass conducted by Pope Francis at the Franso Hariri Stadium on March 07, 2021 in Erbil, Iraq. Pope Francis arrived in Erbil, the final stop of his historic four-day visit, the first ever papal visit to Iraq. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Nuns take a selfie after the completion of a mass conducted by Pope Francis at the Franso Hariri Stadium on March 07, 2021 in Erbil, Iraq. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to conduct mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium on March 07, 2021 in Erbil, Iraq. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Buddhist monks pray for the victims of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami at a beach on March 11, 2021 in Iwaki, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)
A girl holds a blossom in her mouth while posing for photos under cherry blossom trees at Wuhan University on March 11, 2021 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
Cosmos flowers are seen as the sun rises over Delta Park in Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 March 2021. The flowers are early signs of the shift from summer to autumn. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Little lambs sniff each other on the Ecofarm Vazec on March 09, 2021 in Vazec, Slovakia. (Photo by Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images)
Bruno de Nicola, 43, cuisine chef at the Italian Consulate in Rio de Janeiro, and Eunice Cides de Oliveira wait for their wedding ceremony inside an ambulance on March 11, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bruno and “Nice” met five years ago at the consulate and already had a date to get married. During the coronavirus pandemic, Bruno was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent treatment and at the end of last year it was discovered that the cancer had returned. Due to the prognosis and the pandemic, the couple decided to cancel the marriage. Bruno’s doctor was moved by their story and insisted that the couple should get married. The Pro-Cardiaco Hospital where he does his treatment arranged for a small ceremony to take place inside an ambulance in front of the registry. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Broadway dancers and actors perform during a pop-up performance in Times Square called ‘We Will Be Back’ which was organized by the theater community to commemorate a year since theaters on Broadway were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in New York, New York, USA, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Ballet students dance during a class session at Bishkek Choreographic School on March 09, 2021 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (Photo by Yam G-Jun/Getty Images)
Nikki Laird poses ahead of the Australian Beach Volleyball Tour at Coolangatta Beach on March 12, 2021 in Coolangatta, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
A Yemeni poses with a falcon on top of a mountain overlooking the Wadi Dhahr valley on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 10 March 2021 (issued 11 March 2021). EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team chases Emirates Team New Zealand in America’s Cup Race #4 between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team on Auckland Harbour on March 12, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
Holly Hibbott of Great Britain competes in the Women’s 400m Freestyle heats on day one of the British Swimming Invitation Meet at the Manchester Aquatics Centre on March 12, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Brazilian triple jump athlete Samory Uiki exercises during a training session at CBaT Training Center on March 06, 2021 in Braganca Paulista, Brazil. Samory Uiki is close to qualifying to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
A boy perform stunts with his bicycle near a sand sculpture of Hindu god Lord Shiva, made by Indian sand artist Laxmi Gaud for visitors and tourists to see on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri at the Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Part of an art installation composed of billboards and entitled ‘Because You Know Ultimately We Will Band A Militia’ by Xaviera Simmons, displayed as part of the Desert X exhibition near Palm Springs, California, USA, 11 March 2021. The Exhibition runs from 12 March to 16 May 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Visitors walk past a model of a spider on display at the Museum fur Naturkunde (Natural History Museum) in Berlin, Germany, 12 March 2021. Berlin museums are re-opening as coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown measures are gradually eased in the city. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
The iconic 24-Cent inverted Jenny Plate Block stamp is on display at Sotheby’s during a press preview for Sotheby’s Auction Of The Three Treasures – Collected By Stuart Weitzman on March 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
