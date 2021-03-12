Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 7 – 13 March 2021

By Daily Maverick 12 March 2021
Caption
The Klein River in the Overberg. The photo was taken from Mosaic Lagoon Lodge.

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Gallery

SCORPIO

A further eight VBS Mutual Bank looting kingpins to stand trial

By Pauli Van Wyk

Days of Zondo

Denials, evasions, and incredulity as Anoj Singh takes the stand at State Capture Commission

Steve Kretzmann
2 hours ago
5 mins

CAMPUS STRIFE 

Nationwide university shutdown looms, more campuses join protests

Suné Payne, Victoria O'Regan & Patrick Egwu
3 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

OBITUARY

Tributes pour in for ‘much-loved, visionary’ Zulu King
Karabo Mafolo 5 hours ago
4 mins

North Korea has a VHS copy of Space Jam ensconced in a museum.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Dead Matter (Part Two): The lion, the conservationist and South Africa’s future deputy president

Kevin Bloom 21 hours ago
9 mins

Soccer

Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe officially ascends to CAF presidency

Yanga Sibembe
5 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

MPs row over contentious Lottery board chair selection shortlist

Raymond Joseph
2 hours ago
3 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Development finance: Funder vs funder in R500m pot factory fiasco

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
19 hours ago
16 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: The modern Disney princesses

Tevya Turok Shapiro
4 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved