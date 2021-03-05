Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 – 6 March 2021

By Daily Maverick 5 March 2021
Caption
This is a photo of Ostrich parents and chicks taken recently in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier park, Northern Cape. The photo also shows an unusual landscape in that the dunes are covered in high grass after a season of good rains in the area. Dunes are usually just red sand.

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Gallery

SCORPIO

Digital Vibes ‘owner’ worked at a fuel station during R82m Department of Health Covid-19 contract

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

PHOTO ESSAY

Lily Mine: Prayers, pain and hope mark mothers’ two-year vigil for their dead children

Shiraaz Mohamed
10 hours ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

Lost In Pronunciation

Stephen Francis & Rico
25 mins ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

McKinsey, Trillian planned to score R10bn from Eskom, says former Trillian Management CEO
Greg Nicolson 10 hours ago
7 mins

"Without mathematics there’s nothing you can do. Everything around you is mathematics. Everything around you is numbers." ~ Shakuntala Devi

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Still ahead: A long and winding road for Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry

Marianne Merten 10 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Single-owner designer book and art collection on sale at Strauss & Co

Strauss and co
1 hour ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Steinhoff implosion: Balance sheet fraud, it appears, is taken seriously in Germany

Sasha Planting
11 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Military mismanagement: Union asks minister to intervene to get SANDF healthcare workers vaccinated

Christi Nortier
10 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: FOOD

It takes a full stomach to feed the mind: The ins and outs of South Africa’s school feeding scheme

Michelle Banda
10 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved