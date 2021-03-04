Newsdeck

Hydroxychloroquine Shouldn’t Be Used as Covid Preventive, Says WHO

By Bloomberg 4 March 2021
Caption
A bottle of Prasco Laboratories Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate is arranged for a photograph in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Photographer: Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --Anti-inflammatory drug hydroxychloroquine should not be used in efforts to prevent infection with Covid-19, according to the World Health Organization.

By Corinne Gretler
Mar 2, 2021, 2:01 AM
Word Count: 143

A WHO expert panel found that the medicine had no meaningful effect on deaths or hospitalizations and may even increase the risk of adverse effects, the group said in a statement Tuesday.

Hydroxychloroquine was touted as a Covid-19 treatment by former President Donald Trump and later deemed ineffective. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its authorization after just a few months when research showed the drug didn’t work against the virus.

The WHO’s recommendation is based on evidence from six randomized controlled trials with more than 6,000 participants with or without known exposure to a person with Covid-19.

Hydroxychloroquine is therefore no longer considered a research priority and resources should be used to evaluate other promising preventive drugs, the WHO said.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SAPS IN CRISIS

Sitole and fellow top police brass in breach of statutory obligations, court finds in R45m ‘Nasrec grabber’ scandal

By Marianne Thamm

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Face-off: South Africa’s population register is on course to becoming a criminal database – with your mugshot

Heidi Swart
11 hours ago
12 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Brian Molefe deflects — but accusations of Gupta influence remain

Greg Nicolson
11 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 mins ago

ANALYSIS

South Africans’ trust in ANC’s empty anti-corruption words runneth over
Stephen Grootes 11 hours ago
6 mins

WD-40 is not patented as that would force the makers to reveal its formula.

GROUNDUP INVESTIGATION

Lottery millions for old age home used for board member’s luxury estate

Raymond Joseph 11 hours ago
12 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK EDITORIAL

Ten ways Britain could make Saudi Arabia’s ‘Mr Bone Saw’ pay for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Declassifed UK
38 mins ago
6 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

Déjà vu as Peter Jacobs transferred out of Crime Intelligence, suspension lifted

Caryn Dolley
19 hours ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Collision of failures: How Biovac and a ‘lack of vision’ got South Africa into a vaccine mess

Ufrieda Ho
12 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Learning in the Time of COVID

Progression
18 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved