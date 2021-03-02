Newsdeck

Reggae icon Bunny Wailer, last Wailers member, dies aged 73

By Reuters 2 March 2021
Caption
epa04105392 A man observes a poster with the image of Bob Marley during the International Reggae Poster Contest in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 March 2014. 90 works from several countries were exhibited in the event. EPA/MARIO GUZMAN

KINGSTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Bunny Wailer, the legendary Jamaican reggae singer who founded the Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh and was the last surviving founding member, has died at a hospital after suffering a stroke. He was 73.

By Kate Chappell

“This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, calling him “a respected elder statesman of the Jamaican music scene.”

Wailer’s given name was Neville O’Riley Livingston but he was known affectionately as Bunny Wailer, Bunny Livingston or Jah B. He came from Trench Town, a poor inner city community of Kingston that went on to inspire one of the Wailers’ hits.

The Grammy-award winning songwriter and percussionist met Marley and Tosh at a young age and the trio formed the Wailers in 1963. Nearly a decade later, the group was signed by producer Chris Blackwell’s Island Records, which lead to their fifth, now classic album, “Catch a Fire” and international fame.

Credited with popularizing reggae music, the Wailers toured the world and had several hit songs in the ska and rocksteady styles, including “Simmer Down,” “Lonesome Feeling,” and “Thank You Lord.”

Along with Tosh, Livingston eventually left the group to became a solo artist, while Marley began touring with new band members as Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Bunny Wailer recorded 10 albums, winning Grammys for Best Reggae Album for “Time Will Tell: A Tribute to Bob Marley” in 1991, “Crucial! Roots Classic” in 1995, and a tribute to Bob Marley in 1997. As a solo artist, his hit songs included “Cool Runnings” and “Bald Head Jesus.”

He received several of Jamaica’s highest honors, including the Order of Merit and the Order of Jamaica.

In recent years, the father of 13 suffered several strokes. He died on Tuesday after being hospitalized since December for his latest stroke, according to the culture ministry.

His wife, Jean Watt, went missing in May 2020. Her whereabouts remain unknown. (Reporting by Kate Chappell in Kingston Editing by Sarah Marsh and Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAGASHULE ON THE MOVE

Ace going nowhere, new ANC step-aside guidelines reveal

By Ferial Haffajee

SPOTLIGHT ANALYSIS

How do you price a life-saving vaccine during a pandemic?

Catherine Tomlinson for Spotlight
5 mins ago
10 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Loss of 1.4m jobs proves ‘recovery’ is more myth than fact

Dominic Brown and Greg Dor
13 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Tourism industry finds creative ways to surf the Covid-19 waves
Angus Begg 15 mins ago
7 mins

"It's always easier not to think for oneself. Find a nice safe hierarchy and settle in. Don't make changes. Don't risk disapproval. Don't upset your syndics. It's always easiest to let yourself be governed." ~ Ursula Le Guin

OUR BURNING PLANET

Jaws truly: Kids learn about the ocean’s apex predators at a centre on the Cape Peninsula

Dian Spear 16 mins ago
5 mins

Maverick Life

‘What is the importance of art when a country is burning?’ Escaping reality with comedy, satire and drama

Emma Dollery
19 mins ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Spur tweaks its recipe to cater for the new Covid reality

Stephen Gunnion
21 mins ago
3 mins

PARLIAMENT

Public Protector’s possible impeachment inquiry may take years of stroll down a potholed road

Marianne Merten
22 hours ago
7 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ex-Eskom executive Matshela Koko denies knowingly sharing info with Gupta’s Salim Essa

Greg Nicolson
22 hours ago
4 mins