Stuffed peppers, Mexican style. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Ground beef, cheese, chilli, spice, rice, kidney beans; what’s not to love about a Mexican pepper stuffed with flavour and goodness…

Ingredients

5 or 6 red, green and yellow bell peppers/ capsicum

1 medium onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped finely

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 habanero chilli (or jalapeño if you prefer), chopped finely

1 quantity salsa roja (red salsa) as per the linked recipe/ or 1 commercial jar of Mexican red salsa

300 g ground beef

1 ½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander (seeds)

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 x 400 g can red kidney beans, drained

A handful rice

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated Cheddar cheese, about 1 cup

Method

Cut the “lids” off the peppers and discard. Trim away the veins and remove seeds. Place peppers in a microwavable container with ¼ cup water at the bottom. Cover with cling film and microwave for 4 to 5 minutes on high. Remove and set aside.

Sauté onion and garlic in a little olive oil until softened. Add ground beef and work it with a wooden spoon to ensure it does not clump. Cook for 3 minutes, then add the chilli, salsa, cumin, coriander and lemon juice and cook, stirring, for a few minutes.

Add a handful of washed rice, the kidney beans, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook on a low simmer for about 20 minutes, until the rice has cooked through and absorbed most of the liquid.

Spoon into the par cooked peppers and bake in a 200℃ oven for 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven, top with grated Cheddar cheese and pop them back in the oven for three minutes. Sprinkle with chopped coriander (cilantro) leaves before serving. DM/TGIFood

