A salsa roja is cooked briefly, but not all of the ingredients. The onions in it are raw, added after the brief cooking, along with the cilantro. In case you ever wondered what that is when spotting it in American recipes, cilantro is the Mexican word for coriander leaves and is widely used in the US. Catch our recipe tomorrow which includes salsa roja.
Ingredients
3 or 4 large, ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped
½ of a small onion or ¼ of a large one, finely chopped
½ bunch of cilantro/ coriander leaves
1 fat garlic clove
1 habanero chilli (or 1 jalapeño)
2 Tbs olive oil
Salt
Method
Whizz the tomatoes, onion and garlic in a blender until fairly smooth but retains some body.
Dice the onions and chop the cilantro/ coriander very finely.
Pour the blended tomatoes, garlic and chilli into a saucepan, add a little olive oil, and bring to a boil. Season with a little salt to taste.
Turn off the heat and stir in the chopped onion and then the coriander, retaining a bit of the latter to sprinkle on top. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
Princess Diana once invited Cindy Crawford to Buckinham Palace because her son Prince William had a crush on her.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet