Crosswords

Crossed Out – 17 February 2021

By Jack Dunwoody 16 February 2021

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DAYS OF ZONDO

State Capture commission’s 40 questions for Jacob Zuma that have yet to see the light of day

By Ferial Haffajee

NASREC PLOT

Ramaphosa asks for documents implicating SAPS senior leadership in alleged R45m bid to defraud Crime Intelligence

Marianne Thamm
13 hours ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

West Coast mining magnate due in court in March on assault charges

John Yeld
23 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

GROUNDUP

Desperate job-seekers are falling victim to fake employment offers
Vusi Mokoena and Daniel Steyn 27 mins ago
4 mins

People who live in cities are twice as likely to develop schizophrenia.

Maverick Citizen: Southern Africa Human Rights Roundup #31

From ‘shithole countries’ to ‘reciprocal respect’: Biden’s rise to power and Africa’s expectations

Arnold Tsunga 1 hour ago
5 mins

STATE OF THE PROVINCE

Virtual signalling: Sopas get the Covid ‘hybrid’ treatment

Suné Payne and Victoria O'Regan
1 hour ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Statement regarding my arrest and detention at V&A Waterfront

Jacques Pauw
2 hours ago
4 mins

BHEKISISA

All you need to know about SA’s J&J vaccine roll-out

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
5 hours ago
9 mins

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

World Day of Social Justice 2021 – who cares?

Mark Heywood
4 hours ago
4 mins