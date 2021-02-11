Newsdeck

U.S. slaps sanctions on Myanmar in response to military coup

By Reuters 11 February 2021
Caption
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 05: South Korean activists hold placards as they march toward the Myanmar embassy during a rally to support democracy in Myanmar and an anti-coup on February 05, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Myanmar's military Junta on February 1, declared a one‑year national emergency and detained the country's de‑facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, claiming widespread fraud in November elections that led to a historic majority for Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Myanmar's acting president and several other military officers and warned there could be more economic punishment as Washington responds to the military coup.

By Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk

The U.S. Treasury Department said it targeted eight people, including the defense minister, three companies in the jade and gems sector, and updated sanctions on the top two military officials, accusing them of playing a leading role in overthrowing Myanmar’s democratically-elected government.

But Washington stopped short of including the entire Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), the military’s conglomerates that are prevalent throughout Myanmar’s economy.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved an executive order for new sanctions on those responsible for the coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma, that ousted the civilian-led government and detained elected leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

“The February 1 coup was a direct assault on Burma’s transition to democracy and the rule of law,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.

“We are also prepared to take additional action should Burma’s military not change course. If there is more violence against peaceful protesters, the Burmese military will find that today’s sanctions are just the first,” Yellen added.

Thursday’s action designated Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar military Min Aung Hlaing and Deputy Commander-in-Chief Soe Win under Biden’s executive order. Both were previously hit with sanctions in 2019 over allegations of abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.

Others listed were six members of the National Defense and Security Council and four military officials announced as members of the State Administration Council by the military, including Defense Minister Mya Tun Oo.

The three companies named by Washington – Myanmar Ruby Enterprise, Myanmar Imperial Jade Co, LTD, and Cancri (Gems and Jewellery) Co, LTD – were identified by a U.N. mission on Myanmar in 2019 as part of the MEHL conglomerate.

The White House said the sanctions imposed on Thursday do not need to be permanent, urging Myanmar’s military to “immediately restore power to the democratically elected government, end the state of emergency, release all those unjustly detained, and ensure peaceful protesters are not met with violence.”

Suu Kyi’s party won a 2015 election but the transition to democracy was brought to a halt by the coup that ousted her government as it was preparing to begin its second term after her National League for Democracy (NLD) swept a Nov. 8 election.

The military cited election fraud as justification for its takeover. The electoral commission dismissed accusations of fraud.

Also on Thursday, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said it is immediately redirecting $42.2 million of assistance away from work that would have benefited Myanmar’s government.

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade, reviving memories of almost half a century of direct army rule, punctuated with bloody army crackdowns, until the military began relinquishing some power in 2011. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk; Additional reporting by Simon Lewis and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

#SONA2021

From vaccines to R350 grant extension and economic growth, South Africa will rise like the fynbos, says Ramaphosa

By Marianne Merten

2021 STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

It is not just this disease that we must defeat – we must overcome poverty and hunger, joblessness and inequality

Cyril Ramaphosa
2 hours ago
27 mins

ILLICIT TRADE UPDATE

Dubai to crack down on gold smugglers travelling to the emirate state via South Africa 

Caryn Dolley
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 45 mins ago

NEWSFLASH

Report finds rogue associations and outdated systems fuel taxi conflict
Bheki C. Simelane 8 hours ago
4 mins

"We can only see a short distance aheadbut we can see plenty there that needs to be done." ~ Alan Turing

NEWSFLASH

Vaal Dam releases water after reaching 106% capacity – a first since 2017

Sandisiwe Shoba 8 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Clearly, Jessie Duarte drank the Kool-Aid; in the process, her morality was consumed

Trevor Manuel
10 FEB
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Cyril Ramaphosa’s 1,111 days in power – what has he done?

Ferial Haffajee
10 FEB
4 mins

Sponsored Content

15+ of the best series to stream on Showmax now

Showmax
6 hours ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP: OP-ED

SLAPPing back: Court checks corporate bullying

Lisa Chamberlain
8 hours ago
4 mins