Crosswords

Crossed Out – 10 February 2021

By Jack Dunwoody 9 February 2021

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Maverick Citizen Exclusive, Part One

Zimbabwe: Explosive cartel report uncovers the anatomy of a captured state

By Mark Heywood

The FIGHT BACK

Dudu Myeni launches two appeals to end delinquent director for life declaration

Justin Brown
5 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Testimony at Zondo Commission is an onslaught against the People

Jessie Duarte
6 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

WORLD OF WATER

Flooding silver lining: South Africa’s dams now almost 88% full, up from 62% last year
Victoria O'Regan 1 hour ago
3 mins

A vast dust cloud in the centre of our universe possesses a chemical responsible for the flavour of raspberries and it smells like rum.

Maverick Citizen Exclusive, Part Two

How Zimbabwe’s cartels extract ‘rent’ from Zimbabwe’s poorest and make the elites richer

Maverick Citizen 20 hours ago
7 mins

Maverick Citizen Exclusive, Part Three

How cartels operate – and their impact on the people of Zimbabwe

Maverick Citizen
20 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Nobody gets ‘back-to-school’ like Uber Eats does

Uber Eats
3 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Atheists go to court over right to die

Tania Broughton
5 hours ago
4 mins

CRICKET

Bowling the maidens over: Swashbuckling Shabnim Ismail soaring at dizzying heights

Yanga Sibembe
5 hours ago
3 mins