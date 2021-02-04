TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Tandoori chicken sosaties

By Tony Jackman 4 February 2021

Tandoori-spiced chicken sosaties. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

The tandoori spice mix we made last weekend has been put to good use. It was used to make both the broccoli skewers recipe we published this week and these very moreish chicken kebabs.

Also try our tandoori spice mix and tandoori broccoli recipes

Of course you can cook these in a tandoor if you’re lucky enough to own one. I cooked them quickly over very hot coals, really close, to emulate the fiery heat of a tandoor.

Ingredients

4 chicken breast fillets, cubed (not too tiny or they will dry out while cooking)

3 Tbsp tandoori spice mix

3 garlic cloves, chopped finely

4 cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated

5 Tbsp thick plain yoghurt

Method

Mix marinade and dice chicken. Massage chicken cubes in the marinade and leave to marinate for two or three hours.

Skewer and braai close to very hot coals. They should only take a few minutes, turning. They need to char a little on the outside yet still be succulent within. DM/TGIFood

