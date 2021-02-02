Broccoli and onion skewers marinated in homemade tandoori spices and cooked on hot coals. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Broccoli florets interspersed with curls of onion and slathered with a tandoori-spiced yoghurt marinade make a delightful side to a spicy braai, or the main event for those who don’t eat meat.

Ingredients

About 20 broccoli florets, washed and drained and left to dry at room temperature

200 ml full cream plain yoghurt

2 heaped Tbsp almond powder (blitz almond flakes in a blender or grinder if necessary)

1 heaped tsp tandoori spice mix (read our recipe for it here)

1 Tbsp chopped garlic

1 Tbsp chopped ginger

Salt to taste

Method

The quantities of yoghurt and broccoli are based on four skewers of four to five broccoli florets each. Use more of both if making a greater quantity. You can increase the spice quantities up a little to compensate.

Combine all ingredients except the broccoli. (No need for pepper, it’s in the spice mix.)

Dunk florets in the yoghurt mixture to coat well.

Skewer and grill over very hot coals, with the grid quite close to the coals, turning often. The char you can see in the photo is good; that is what you would expect if it were cooked in a tandoor. DM/TGIFood

