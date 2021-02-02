Ingredients
About 20 broccoli florets, washed and drained and left to dry at room temperature
200 ml full cream plain yoghurt
2 heaped Tbsp almond powder (blitz almond flakes in a blender or grinder if necessary)
1 heaped tsp tandoori spice mix (read our recipe for it here)
1 Tbsp chopped garlic
1 Tbsp chopped ginger
Salt to taste
Method
The quantities of yoghurt and broccoli are based on four skewers of four to five broccoli florets each. Use more of both if making a greater quantity. You can increase the spice quantities up a little to compensate.
Combine all ingredients except the broccoli. (No need for pepper, it’s in the spice mix.)
Dunk florets in the yoghurt mixture to coat well.
Skewer and grill over very hot coals, with the grid quite close to the coals, turning often. The char you can see in the photo is good; that is what you would expect if it were cooked in a tandoor. DM/TGIFood
