COVID-19

Swiss ski resort St Moritz quarantines hotels, shuts schools to contain COVID variant

By Reuters 18 January 2021

epa08121939 General view of the St. Moritz Speed Skating Oval with Min Hui Kim of Korea leading Victoria Stirnemann of Germany in the Speed Skating Women?s 500m race at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in St. Moritz, Switzerland, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/THOMAS LOVELOCK / OIS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St Moritz on Monday to try to curb an outbreak of the highly infectious new coronavirus variant.

The eastern Swiss canton of Grisons ordered everyone to wear masks in the town of 5,200 residents that prides itself as a birthplace of modern winter sports. Mass testing of residents will take place on Tuesday. Schools and daycare venues are closed.

“About a dozen cases are currently known in two hotels. To protect the health of the population and guests, the health department has quarantined the two hotels and ordered corona tests for their employees and guests,” the canton said in a statement.

It declined to name the hotels and said it assumed foreigners were among the guests but it did not give their nationalities.

The canton said authorities had identified the N501Y virus mutation, which has been reported in the variants first identified in both Britain and South Africa. The canton did not immediately say if the variant was believed to have come from Britain or South Africa.

While closing restaurants, bars, theatres and recreational venues to limit spread of the disease, Switzerland has left ski lifts open as long as they maintain measures like mask wearing to protect public health. St Moritz ski areas remain open, as well, following the variant outbreak. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

The Conversation Op-ed

South Africa failed to get its act together on vaccines: here’s how

By Shabir A Madhi

ANALYSIS

As painful as it gets: The great school reopening debate

Stephen Grootes
15 hours ago
6 mins

ISS TODAY

Uganda’s social media battleground is not just an African trend 

Karen Allen
55 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

ZAPIRO

Endgame
Zapiro 5 hours ago

There are zero rules that prevent female players from entering the NFL.

DAILY MAVERICK 168

Zimbabwe survives by exiling people to South Africa

Peter Fabricius 16 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

When Covid becomes a bad cold: Experts map the future of SARS-CoV-2

James Stent for GroundUp
2 hours ago
2 mins

DM168 Investigation

The SAPS deals: Inside the Thoshan Panday indictment

Des Erasmus
16 hours ago
8 mins

DM168 Investigation

SAPS PPE scandal: Clash of top brass amid claims of massive corruption

Marianne Thamm
17 JAN
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

There is no way the Ugandan elections can be declared free and fair – yet the AU and SA stay silent

Mmusi Maimane
15 hours ago
5 mins