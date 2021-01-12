Newsdeck

Nigeria Solar Firm Gets $38 Million to Expand in West Africa

By Bloomberg 12 January 2021
Caption
Solar panels stand at an energy generating facility operated by Entega AG in this aerial photograph near the village Thuengen in northern Bavaria, Germany, on Monday, July 30, 2018. As German Chancellor Angela Merkel's new coalition has pledged a speedier switch to wind and solar, pushing the share of clean power to 65 percent of total generation by 2030, some utilities have been left wondering whether gas will be needed at all. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Daystar Power, a Nigerian solar energy provider, has raised $38 million with the support of Investment Fund for Developing Countries and Morgan Stanley Investment Management to expand solar access across West Africa.

By Tope Alake

Word Count: 260
(Bloomberg) —Lagos-based Daystar plans to replace “unreliable grid or too expensive, polluting diesel generators,” with clean reliable power, Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

The company plans to expand its installed power capacity to 100 megawatts from the current 23 megawatts, it said. The injected capital will allow Daystar Power to accelerate its growth in key markets like Nigeria and Ghana, and open up in countries such as Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Togo.

Private sector players dominate solar hybrid development in most parts of West Africa, with financial backing from development finance institutions, BloombergNEF said in a July 2020 report. Nigeria, seen as the largest potential market for mini-grid in West Africa, has received at least $374 million in the past ten years from international donors for mini-grid development.

Africa’s largest economy has small-grid capacity of 2.8 megawatts as of 2019, with 52 of the 59 projects solar-powered, according to BloombergNEF. Only 55% of the nation’s population is connected to the national electricity grid and those experience frequent power cuts of up to 15 hours per day.

STOA, a French impact infrastructure fund and one of Daystar backers, seeks to invest over 50% of its capital in renewable energies across Africa, according to the statement. The joint stock company has an initial share capital of 240 million euros.

(Adds comments from STOA on plans to invest over 50% of capital in Africa. Earlier version corrected Morgan Stanley to Morgan Stanley Investment Management)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

COVID-19: VISUAL ESSAY

Gauteng doctors on second wave: ‘Our health system is overwhelmed — we are traumatised for life’

By Shiraaz Mohamed

State of America

House plans to impeach Trump while US gears up for attacks on state Capitols

An Wentzel
5 mins ago
5 mins

DFRLAB INVESTIGATION

Social media disinformation campaign targets Ugandan presidential election

Tessa Knight for DFRLab
36 mins ago
9 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 seconds ago

CORONAVIRUS

Should the Covid-19 vaccine be mandatory? We asked the experts
Rebecca Davis 15 hours ago
5 mins

Terry Pratchett forged his own sword from iron and meteorites purely for the occasion of the awarding of his knighthood.

Maverick Citizen: Editorial

2021: Time for civil society to rise and reorganise

Mark Heywood 1 hour ago
6 mins

MESSAGE MANIA

Why you don’t need to join the great WhatsApp migration

Staff Reporter
2 hours ago
< 1 min

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

To drink, or not to drink? A response to Panyaza Lesufi

Eusebius McKaiser
15 hours ago
7 mins

Maverick Citizen

Between a Croc and a Hard Place

Dr Jack & Curtis
5 hours ago
< 1 min

CORONAVIRUS

President Ramaphosa: Land border posts closed as South Africa remains at Level 3 lockdown

Estelle Ellis
14 hours ago
8 mins