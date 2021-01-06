Newsdeck

Crossed Out – 6 January 2021

By Jack Dunwoody 6 January 2021
Caption
epa02903145 A French deputy solves crosswords during the questions and answers period at a French National Assembly session, in Paris, France, 07 September 2011, in which the members will vote on a new bailout plan for Greece. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

COVID-19

Medical aid schemes back collaborative national effort on vaccine funding

By Greg Nicolson

Visual Essay

It’s do or die as Zimbabweans descend on Beitbridge to escape month-long lockdown

Shiraaz Mohamed
21 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

A shot in the SA arm: Pointers for the government on its belated Covid-19 vaccine ‘strategy’

Omphemetse S Sibanda
12 hours ago
9 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 42 seconds ago

REFLECTION

The once-majestic January 8 statement by the ANC has become a tawdry jamboree
Ferial Haffajee 12 hours ago
6 mins

Scientists have analysed Ozzy Osbourne's genome structure to determine how he has survived decades of serious drug abuse.

OP-ED

The Careless State: Using ‘easy money’ to retain power, pursue vanity projects and cushion the elite

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley 12 hours ago
6 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Revealed: UK sets up media influencing project in Venezuela amid secretive £750,000 ‘democracy promotion’ programme

Matt Kennard and John McEvoy
3 hours ago
9 mins

US Senate Runoff

Democrats’ bid hangs in balance after first Georgia win

Bloomberg
44 mins ago
5 mins

State of America

US anxiously awaits Georgia runoff results as protesters descend on Washington DC

An Wentzel
37 mins ago
3 mins

MAVERICK LIFE WELLNESS

Dhamma Patākā: Ten days of silence and meditation

Styli Charalambous
21 hours ago
7 mins