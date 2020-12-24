BRITAIN-EU

UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal

By Reuters 24 December 2020

Fishermen sort crates of freshly caught fish at the harbour in Sete, France, on Tuesday, 1 December 2020. Boris Johnson's officials believe a Brexit trade deal could be reached within days if both sides continue working in good faith to resolve what the UK sees as the last big obstacle in the talks: fishing rights.

The EU and UK have finally agreed to a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights.

Some are calling it “Merry Brexmas” as the UK and EU finally strike a Brexit trade agreement.

The deal was confirmed at news conferences Thursday (December 24) afternoon.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was first to speak:

“So we have finally found an agreement, it was a long and winding road but we have a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the agreement as giving the UK back control of its laws, borders and fishing waters.

Talks on a deal went down to the wire, with the UK due to leave the single market and customs union at the end of the month.

Sources in London and Brussels said overnight that a deal was close.

But news conferences expected Thursday morning never took place.

EU sources said wrangling over fishing quotas was to blame, only for a deal to finally get over the line.

That should include agreement on other sticking points, such as how to ensure a level playing field for competition between the two sides.

A deal will avert the prospect of both sides imposing widespread import taxes come January the 1st.

It also covers issues such as security, transport and energy.

But even with a deal businesses will face new red tape and new costs.

Further disruption at ports seems certain.

But most economists say the alternative of a no-deal exit looked much worse.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Op-Ed

Vaccines for South Africa. Now

By South Africa's Eminent Scientists

GROUNDUP

Health workers demand vaccine rollout

GroundUp Staff
22 hours ago
2 mins

EDITORIAL

Covid-19 vaccine: Government failed and people of South Africa are victims 

Daily Maverick
31 DEC
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 28 DEC

DM168 Year in Review

Sports Team of the Year: Rise of the fallen giants, Liverpool
Craig Ray 21 hours ago
7 mins

The average American woman today weighs as much as the average American man did in the 1960s.

DM168 Year in Review

Sportsperson of the Year: LeBron – True king of 2020

Craig Ray 21 hours ago
6 mins

Photo Essay

No bang to ring in the New Year in Joburg

Shiraaz Mohamed
01 JAN
3 mins

DM 168 Year in Review

African Person of the Year – The opposition – bloodied, not bowed

Peter Fabricius
01 JAN
6 mins

DM 168 Year in Review

African People of the Year – Runners Up : Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Vera Songwe

Peter Fabricius
01 JAN
4 mins

DM 168 Year in Review

Hitmaker of the Year: Jiving to ‘Jerusalema’

Lusanda Luthuli
01 JAN
6 mins