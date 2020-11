epa08794552 A man looks at the damage a day after an attack at the Kabul University campus in Kabul, Afghanistan, 03 November 2020. At least 22 people were killed and almost as many were wounded after gunmen stormed the Kabul University on 02 November. EPA-EFE/Jawad Jalali

KABUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The death toll from Monday's attack on Kabul University has risen to at least 35, most of them students, two government sources said on Tuesday.

The sources told Reuters around 50 people had been wounded in the attack, which was claimed by Islamic State.

Gunmen stormed Kabul University, shooting at students in their classroom and clashing with security forces for hours on Monday.

