The sources told Reuters around 50 people had been wounded in the attack, which was claimed by Islamic State.
Gunmen stormed Kabul University, shooting at students in their classroom and clashing with security forces for hours on Monday.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; writing by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Andrew Heavens)

