Newsdeck

Death toll from Kabul University attack rises to at least 35 – government sources

By Reuters 3 November 2020

epa08794552 A man looks at the damage a day after an attack at the Kabul University campus in Kabul, Afghanistan, 03 November 2020. At least 22 people were killed and almost as many were wounded after gunmen stormed the Kabul University on 02 November. EPA-EFE/Jawad Jalali

KABUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The death toll from Monday's attack on Kabul University has risen to at least 35, most of them students, two government sources said on Tuesday.

 

The sources told Reuters around 50 people had been wounded in the attack, which was claimed by Islamic State.

Gunmen stormed Kabul University, shooting at students in their classroom and clashing with security forces for hours on Monday.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; writing by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Andrew Heavens)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Expert Advisory

How to go on holiday safely in the time of Covid-19: A practical guide

By The Scientists Collective

Cricket

The mammoth task of turning CSA around has begun

Craig Ray
44 mins ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Shade of Pale

Zapiro
1 hour ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

Cricket

Central Gauteng Lions women handed historic professional contracts
Yanga Sibembe 38 mins ago
2 mins

"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Ex-policeman is linked to cellphone pinging of murdered Anti-Gang Unit boss Charl Kinnear

Vincent Cruywagen 16 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-ed

American Voices in SA – a collection of perspectives on the US Election

Elizabeth O’Leary
3 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday editorial

An American Prayer: The battle for democracy

Mark Heywood
5 hours ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

DA might be punished in the 2021 polls for choosing a Steenhuisen-Zille ticket

Stephen Grootes
02 NOV
6 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-ed

US Election: An immigrant family’s tale –my Sister Soldier and Hometown Heroine

Ricardo Gressel
3 hours ago
6 mins