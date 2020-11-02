For many of us, our relationship with water is with its surface, relating with it only for food and transportation, and as a site of recreation and relaxation. But for many cultures and religions across the world, water holds a much deeper meaning. More than being essential for sustaining life on earth, water is the very source of life, and we see this in how even a seed that has been committed into the earth will only germinate if it receives water, and the spirit which animates it into life. Across race, faith and creed, water is fundamental to the spiritual life of South Africans. It is the necessary element for cleansing, purification and initiation. Its bodies are the dwelling places of our ancient ones, and carry and connect us with them across space and time through story, through ritual and prayer.

Gogo Mahlodi is one of thousands of izangoma living and practicing as a diviner, healer and indigenous knowledge keeper in Johannesburg. Through her practice, she routinely sees how the confluence of capitalism, urban development and the breakdown of communitarian social structures have alienated her clients from matters of the spirit. Water is one of the key facilitators of the healing work that she provides, and the loss of natural environs with healthy and living lakes, rivers and springs has made it all the more difficult for her to perform the healing work that she is called to, as well as for ordinary people to form and cultivate healing spiritual relationships with themselves, with nature and with others.

Even with the challenges brought about by restricted access to natural green space and the degradation of our environment, for Gogo Mahlodi, there are still opportunities for adaptation and the healing of our relationship with the water and with each other. And this begins with understanding our bodies as our first site of healing.

