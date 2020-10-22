GroundUp

Western Cape: 92 cases struck from court roll in three months due to police inefficiency, corruption

By Mary-Anne Gontsana 22 October 2020

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has released the latest Court Watching Brief report. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)

'Dockets are disappearing in different police stations. Cases are just disappearing off the roll.'

First published by GroundUp

At least 92 cases were struck off the court roll due to inefficiencies by the SAPS between July and September this year. With 66 of the 92 cases related to domestic violence, femicide or gender-based violence.

This was according to Albert Fritz, Western Cape Minister for Community Safety, who released a report by the provincial Court Watching Brief unit on Wednesday.

The unit was started to monitor the progress of cases by visiting courts in the province as well as police conduct and effectiveness. It then notes certain cases removed from the court roll due to police inefficiencies to ensure that the cases are collated sufficiently for it to return to court.

“Dockets are disappearing in different police stations. Cases are just disappearing off the roll … We are not talking about five cases here, we are talking about 92 cases in such a short period. This number speaks to institutional corruption,” said Fritz.

Fritz said the unit’s work did not interfere in the work of court officials but instead assisted with identifying procedural shortcomings. “When you report a crime and a case is opened and eventually ends up at court, people need to feel that something is being done and something is going to happen. And that is what we want to do,” he said.

Areas and precincts prioritised by the court watching brief include Bishop Lavis, Delft, Mfuleni, Harare, Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi, Nyanga and Gugulethu.

On the issue of gender-based and domestic violence cases stuck from the roll, Fritz highlighted the case of Riaan Leonard, who was charged with contravening a protection order. Leonard’s first appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court was on 14 October 2019. The case was postponed until 25 November 2019 “for particulars”. On this date, the matter was postponed until 14 January 2020 “for further investigation”.

The case was again remanded another three times from February to June 2020 “due to incomplete investigations” and “the docket not being at court”. The case was ultimately struck off the court roll on 29 June 2020.

“We are plagued by gender-based violence, femicide and domestic violence. Protection orders are an essential tool in this regard. It is unacceptable that the strength of this tool is undermined by inefficient and ineffective police work,” said Fritz.

“My department has written to the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, requesting comments on the cases which were removed from the court roll. The report will be submitted, with comments from the commissioner, if provided, to the provincial standing committee on community safety by no later than 30 December 2020,” said Fritz. DM

 

Gallery

AMABHUNGANE

Guptas and friends are flying high after State Capture

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

GroundUp

Western Cape: 92 cases struck from court roll in three months due to police inefficiency, corruption

Mary-Anne Gontsana
2 mins ago
2 mins

Maverick Citizen: Eastern Cape

Woman that charged state R4.8-million for door-to-door Covid-19 ‘awareness campaign’ arrested

Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase
23 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

ANALYSIS

Mzwandile Masina steps into Ace Magashule upheaval, fires off another race-based salvo
Stephen Grootes 13 hours ago
6 mins

There are more museums in the United States than Starbucks and McDonald's combined.

OPINIONISTA

NPA independence must be fortified against politically connected crooks

Pierre De Vos 13 hours ago
7 mins

POWER TRIP (PART TWO)

Daily Maverick readers expose rocketing electricity bills

Tinashe Munyuki
13 hours ago
2 mins

CAPE VIOLENCE

Gang bosses face 145 charges — including 10 murders — for decade of terror in Western Cape

Vincent Cruywagen
13 hours ago
4 mins

Power Trip (Part Three)

Rocketing: Electricity prices up 177% in a decade – water costs up 213%

Ferial Haffajee
13 hours ago
2 mins

SPOTLIGHT

‘The biggest shift in TB care in decades’: Tuberculosis treatment time reduced by a third

Amy Green for Spotlight
14 hours ago
5 mins