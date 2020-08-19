Newsdeck

Zimbabwe to meet Vatican envoy over Catholic bishops’ criticism

By Reuters 19 August 2020
Caption
Members of Not In My Name SA Movement protest in solidarity with Zimbabweans at the Zimbabwean Embassy on August 07, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the group protested against the alleged human rights violations taking place in Zimbabwe. The country is facing challenges with the decaying economy, the health system has collapsed and the unemployment rate is alarming. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

HARARE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's government on Wednesday said it had sought a meeting with the Vatican representative to understand whether Catholic bishops who accused it of human rights abuses and cracking down on critics were speaking on behalf of the Holy See.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi described a pastoral letter written by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference last weekend as “inappropriately prescriptive and grossly disrespectful”.

The bishops’ strongly worded letter said the country had a multi-layered crisis, including economic collapse, deepening poverty, corruption and human rights abuses.

Inflation running at more than 800% is the clearest sign of the worst economic crisis in over a decade and has evoked memories of hyperinflation under former president Robert Mugabe, whose 37-year rule was ended by an army coup in 2017.

Ziyambi said Harare authorities took offence to the bishop’s description of the government, headed by Mugabe’s replacement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as lacking the knowledge, skill or emotional stability to resolve Zimbabwe’s political and economic problems.

“The statement constitutes an outright insult on the person of President E.D. Mnangagwa and his entire government, and is couched in language decidedly unbecoming of an institution such as the Catholic Church,” said Ziyambi.

“Government is compelled to engage the Vatican in order to ascertain whether or not such statements reflect the official attitude of the Holy See towards Zimbabwe’s leadership or whether these are merely the views of the various individuals concerned.”

Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo would meet the local Vatican representative, said Ziyambi.

Ziyambi denied there was a political crisis in Zimbabwe and said it was all social media hype.

But critics say several activists have been arrested, abducted or tortured for speaking against the government and accuse Mnangagwa of using the COVID-19 pandemic to stifle dissent. (Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Emma Rumney and Giles Elgood)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

GroundUp OP-ED

Enemies of the nation: How the ‘war on drugs’ has failed South Africa

By Edwin Cameron

Newsflash

ANC recycles corruption accused Zandile Gumede to KZN legislature

Des Erasmus
7 hours ago
3 mins

Coronavirus Spending

Gauteng’s Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure Report adds murk to troubled waters

Ufrieda Ho
21 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 10 mins ago

DAILY MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Tanzania’s Tundu Lissu defies danger to challenge Magufuli in October’s presidential election
Peter Fabricius 21 hours ago
10 mins

A lightning bolt is 5 times hotter than the sun's surface.

COVID-19

Masks – Who wears them and Why it matters

Kate Alexander, Martin Bekker, Samela Mtyingizane, Thandeka Mcameni and Narnia Bohler-Muller 20 hours ago
8 mins

Maverick Citizen Eastern Cape

‘We decided if we die, we will die in the line of duty’ – PE hospital doctors keep maternity unit going against all odds

Estelle Ellis
21 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Hawks round up bigger fish in the Estina scandal, edge closer to Ace Magashule

Marianne Thamm
21 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Key indicators, including load shedding, suggest South Africa’s economy is crawling out of the crater

Ed Stoddard
22 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

The water Guy: A conservationist who cast an indelible mark on our environment 

John Yeld
7 hours ago
11 mins