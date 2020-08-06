We could all do with a laugh right now. Here are some of the best comedy movies and series to stream on Showmax.

Series

Based on the film of the same name, this hilarious mockumentary series follows the lives of four vampires who’ve been living as roommates on Staten Island for hundreds of years.

More spooky/sci-fi comedies: Miracle Workers; Now Apocalypse; HBO’s Los Espookys; Future Man S3

The men and women of Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct may be New York’s not-so-finest, but they handle cases with humour and heart. Emmy winner starring Andy Samberg.

More long-running comedies: New Girl S1-7; Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce S1-5; House S1-8; Superstore S1-4; Veep S1-7; Silicon Valley S1-6; Modern Family S1-8

Two 20-something women navigate the career and relationship challenges facing African Americans living in LA. Star and creator of the show Issa Rae has been nominated for Golden Globe and Emmy Awards.

More woman-led comedies: HBO’s Betty; I’m Sorry S1-2; Better Things S1-2; The Bold Type S1-3

A young Muslim American struggles to find his place in the world: how should he behave, what should he do with his life, and who should he love? This critically acclaimed look at the challenge of balancing millennial life and religion has been nominated for three 2020 Emmys. Season 2 coming in September, only on Showmax.

More award-winning comedy: HBO’s Barry S1-2; Atlanta S1-2

Former gangster Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd) attempts to crack Hollywood – but ends up entangled in a web of filmmakers and crime bosses.

More dark comedies: HBO’s Righteous Gemstones; HBO’s Run; HBO’s Vice Principals S1-2

In this wacky animated Adult Swim series, mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his nerdy grandson Morty go on crazy adventures that cross time and space.

More Adult Swim: Robot Chicken S1-10; Mr Pickles and American Dad!.

Movies

The heartwarming true story of WWE Superstar Paige. Growing up in a wrestling-obsessed family, she wanted nothing more than to be part of WWE. She gets her shot – but it’s tougher than she ever expected. Starring Florence Pugh and Dwayne Johnson.

More sports comedy: Jerry Maguire; A League of Their Own

Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway are a hilarious on-screen duo. They play a pair of con artists who prey on men who’ve done women wrong in the past in this update of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

More woman-led movies: I Feel Pretty; Bridesmaids; Dumplin’; Little

The Golden Globe-nominated romcom about a New Yorker who goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. She soon discovers that he’s insanely wealthy and that every other young woman in the country wants her out of the way…

More romcoms: Trainwreck; Time Freak; Think Like a Man Too; Groundhog Day

Three teenagers encounter a young Yeti and want to help him find his way back home to the highest point on Earth. But a cunning businessman and an evil zoologist, who want the Yeti for themselves, are hot on their heels.

More family comedy: Shazam!; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in this crime caper about a timid accountant who is lured into the criminal underworld after reconnecting with an old friend on Facebook – though, come to think of it, “Bob Stone” seems to have changed an awful lot since high school…

More crime comedy: The Hitman’s Bodyguard; Madea’s Witness Protection; Ocean’s 8; 22 Jump Street

Insecure’s Yvonne Orji brings her razor-sharp wit and confidence to the stage in her first comedy special. Both celebrating and poking fun at her strict Nigerian-American upbringing, Yvonne examines her journey from pre-med to comedy.

More sketch and standup: HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show (series); Random Acts of Flyness; Famalam (series); Dillan Oliphant – In a Lonely Place; Khanyisa Bunu Comedy Special.

Three boys skip school intending to replace a drone they destroyed. Instead, they find themselves mixed up with drugs and cops and being chased by some terrifying girls. Some adult themes, so this one’s not for kids.

More cringe comedies: Ted 2; Bad Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising; Pineapple Express

Enemies turned friends Jennifer Kandasamy and Shanti Naidoo are thrilled that their children are getting married. But as the big day draws closer, things start to fall apart.

More local comedy: Kings of Mulberry Street; Spud; Looking for Love; Thys en Trix DM/ML

