COVID-19

Seven babies stillborn in one night at Zimbabwe hospital as nurses strike

By Reuters 31 July 2020

epa08543383 A woman walks past a clinic with a poster on covid-19 in Harare, Zimbabwe, 13 July 2020. Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa has hinted the government will soon tighten measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the coronavirus. This is after the country has seen a huge increase of people who have tested positive which is now at 980 and 18 deaths. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

HARARE, July 29 (Reuters) - Seven babies were stillborn in one night at a major Zimbabwean hospital this week because their mothers did not get adequate medical care due to a nurses' strike, doctors said on Wednesday, as a dispute over working conditions cripples hospitals.

Nurses went on strike countrywide last month demanding U.S. dollar salaries, which the government says it cannot afford.

That has left government hospitals with skeleton staff and doctors and senior nurses stretched at a time when the country is grappling with rising COVID-19 cases.

Out of eight pregnant women who underwent caesarean sections on Monday night at Sally Mugabe Hospital, the biggest in the country, only one successfully delivered a baby, three doctors who work in the maternity and paediatric units told Reuters.

“This was preventable. Some ruptured their uterus because nobody was there to monitor them, so when interventions were made it was to save the mother,” one of the doctors said, declining to be identified because they are not allowed to speak to the press.

Another doctor said fresh stillbirths – meaning a baby that dies during labour or delivery – were just a window into the state of Zimbabwe’s public hospitals, which had become “dysfunctional and a death trap to citizens”.

Expecting mothers are spending hours sleeping on benches or the floor in the cold before they are attended to, as smaller clinics which usually absorb some patients are closed due to the strike, piling pressure on major hospitals, doctors said.

The Zimbabwe’s Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said the situation in hospitals was “beyond dire”.

“Simply put, unborn children and mothers are dying daily, or suffering from the repercussions of inadequate care,” the organisation said in a statement.

The situation could worsen as an ultimatum for higher pay issued by senior doctors expires on Wednesday without a resolution. The doctors have said they will go on strike.

Commenting on the stillbirths, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba wrote on Twitter; “When the true story gets known, many shall be shocked. There is a limit to what can be done with human lives, tender ones at that, all to mobilize for dead political ends!”

He could not be reached for further comment.

Acting Health Minister Amon Murwira, who speaks on behalf of state hospitals, did not answer calls to his mobile phone.

Earlier this month Zimbabwe fired top executives of the country’s five biggest state hospitals as part of a restructuring exercise, after health minister Obadiah Moyo was dismissed following corruption allegations. He has made no comment on the allegations. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alexandra Hudson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

TRAINSPOTTER

Covid-19 brought us to the edge of the abyss; Ramaphosa’s ANC goes a step further

By Richard Poplak

COP SHOPPED

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane sacked

Marianne Thamm
12 hours ago
2 mins

MADAM & EVE

When The Going Gets Trough

Stephen Francis & Rico
12 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 mins ago

Zimbabwe Crisis Analysis

Zimbabwe descends into rule by law – activists arrested and abducted
Mark Heywood 38 mins ago
4 mins

Terry Crews supplemented his NFL salary by painting portraits of his team mates.

AMABHUNGANE

Prisoners fear for their lives at Joburg’s ‘Sun City’ as Covid-19 spreads

Chris Gilili for amaBhungane 12 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

DA elective congress: A key moment, and not just for the party

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
7 mins

Declassified UK

UK government refuses to release information about Assange judge who has 96% extradition record

Matt Kennard and Mark Curtis
4 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK Newsflash

AngloGold CEO unexpectedly steps down at crucial juncture in company’s history

Ed Stoddard
13 hours ago
2 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

BRICS and Covid-19: Rising powers in a time of pandemic 

Alf Gunvald Nilsen & Karl von Holdt
13 hours ago
8 mins