Newsdeck

United held by West Ham to set up tense finale with Leicester

By Reuters 22 July 2020
Caption
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United held at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

MANCHESTER, England, July 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United on Wednesday, leaving them needing at least a draw from their final match of the Premier League season at Leicester City to guarantee a Champions League spot.

The Hammers took the lead on the stroke of halftime through a Michail Antonio penalty before a fine Mason Greenwood strike in the 51st minute brought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side level.

The point was enough to secure top-flight survival for West Ham who moved up to 15th place on 38 points — four points above 18th-placed Watford.

United are in third place on 63 points, Chelsea are fourth, also on 63 points ahead of their game at champions Liverpool later on Wednesday. Leicester are fifth on 62 points.

(Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Analysis

Covid-19: Will Gauteng’s infection explosion peak before September? Maybe

By Ferial Haffajee

ISS TODAY

Darfur’s conflict could return to square one

Meressa K Dessu for ISS Today
2 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

‘How much poorer am I because of Covid-19?’

10x Investments
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

Our Burning Planet

For the first time, ‘raw’ gene material unravels mystery behind bats’ extraordinary ‘superpowers’
Tiara Walters 4 hours ago
4 mins

"You gotta love livin’, kid. Because dyin’s a pain in the ass." ~ Roger Moore

ZAPIRO

From the Archives: Last Round

Zapiro 8 hours ago

Maverick Citizen Op-ed

Survey shows government’s schools policy is opposed by a large majority

Kate Alexander and Narnia Bohler-Muller
7 hours ago
7 mins

Tributes for a Hero

Andrew Mlangeni (1925 – 2020): Last of the Rivonia trialists dies

Sandisiwe Shoba
6 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Children’s rights, a silent casualty of Covid-19

Robyn Wolfson Vorster
3 hours ago
13 mins

RUGBY

Black Lives Matter: Kolisi and SA Rugby share the same view

Craig Ray
6 hours ago
4 mins